Specific names were not revealed, though Notre Dame had two players unavailable for Saturday's win over Florida State, starting defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and linebacker Jack Kiser . The latter started at buck linebacker Sept. 19 against South Florida.

The team announced Monday night it conducted 284 tests from Oct. 5 through Sunday, with zero positives. Two players remain in isolation due to previous positive tests. No one is in quarantine after being identified as a close contact.

Coach Brian Kelly said Monday the two could return for the Oct. 17 game against Louisville.

“Myron will be available to us if everything goes well this weekend, as well as Kiser," Kelly said.

Last week began with 11 players in isolation or quarantine, but nine of them were available for the game. Kelly said several of those who came out of protocols during the week were defensive backs, including cornerbacks Clarence Lewis, Nick McCloud and Cam Hart. Lewis and McCloud played in the game, but did not start.

Isolation lasts for 10 days, per university policy. Once those 10 days are over, players are given cardiac screenings and then ramp up activity from there, starting at 50 percent of normal work, then 75 percent the next day and then full participation the day after if there are no setbacks. Kelly put the timetable of starting isolation to return to full availability at about two weeks.

Kiser and Tagovailoa-Amosa were not listed on the depth chart Notre Dame released Monday. Jayson Ademilola started at defensive tackle in Tagovailoa-Amosa's place. Shayne Simon started at buck.