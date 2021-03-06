Late in February, Notre Dame was actively recruiting the running back position in a big way. It not only added a commitment from Rivals250 2022 running back Jadarian Price but also dished out a handful of notable offers in the 2023 class. One of the offers went out to Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater ball carrier Cedric Baxter. The 6-0, 195-pounder is a longtime commit of the in-state Florida State Seminoles, but the Notre Dame staff and running backs coach Lance Taylor are actively looking to change that. “I was extremely shocked when I got the offer,” Baxter said. “Notre Dame is a really big academic school and they have been in the playoffs twice over the past three years. That is huge.” Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Baxter looks like one of the better running backs in the 2023 class. (Rivals.com)

Baxter committed to Florida State back in July of 2020. That is abnormally early for a 2023 prospect to commit, and it seems schools are looking to convince Baxter to reevaluate his options. As it stands, he holds 17 scholarship offers. Many schools have been in contact with Baxter, but the notable offers for him include Arizona State, Auburn, Penn State and Tennessee. While Notre Dame has not performed how it would have liked to in either appearance in the College Football Playoff, recruits take notice when a team is consistently among the top four teams in the nation.