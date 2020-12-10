‘Tis the season for college football accolades … or at least becoming finalists or semifinalists. In a normal, non-pandemic year, this would be the week the Heisman Trophy, numerous other awards and All-America teams would be announced. This year’s Heisman Award won’t take place until Jan. 5, and the ceremony will be held virtually with finalists appearing via satellite. However, with a second unbeaten regular season in three years in the books, several Notre Dame players have been earmarked for honors, with one already earning a postseason award.

Captain Daelin Hayes has been renowned for his work off the football field as well. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

DEFENSIVE END DAELIN HAYES

The graduated vyper end won the Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award, honoring a collegiate football player who has impacted the lives of others through giving and community service. An 11-year NFL receiver, Solomon was a top target for Notre Dame legend Joe Montana when they helped the San Francisco 49ers to a pair of Super Bowl titles in 1981 and 1984, catching a career high 59 passes in 1981 and a career high 10 touchdowns in 1984. But the late Solomon was just as heralded for his work in the local community, especially after his football retirement. One of five Notre Dame captains this year, Hayes has been the team’s representative in efforts to combat racial injustice. In South Bend, he has taught a twice-weekly class at the Robinson Community Learning Center that works with 4th and 5th graders on how to resolve conflicts in a healthy manner.

Among many other volunteer efforts for community service were at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, South Bend Center for the Homeless, a representative for Fighting Irish Fight for Life program which sees teams adopt children fighting a rare disease, volunteering to read weekly at Studebaker Elementary School (first graders) and a mentor at the South Bend Juvenile Detention Center. Hayes has overcome multiple surgeries to become a mainstay this season, which has seen him record the fourth-most tackles for loss (6), the second most fumbles forced (2) and an interception last week in his final game at Notre Dame Stadium

QUARTERBACK IAN BOOK

Last weekend he became the first Notre Dame signal-caller to achieve 30 victories as a starter, and his 30-3 (.909) overall mark in that role — not even including coming off the bench to help rally to victory over LSU in the 2018 Citrus Bowl — is second in winning percentage only to three-time national champ John Lujack’s 20-1-1 (.932) at Notre Dame in the 1940s, A rare two-time captain, the grad student has been named one of 18 semifinalists for the 84th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year and selected among the Top 10 for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award that includes, alphabetically: Book, Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Mac Jones, (Alabama), D'Eriq King (Miami), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Kellen Mond (Texas A&M), Brock Purdy (Iowa State), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Zach Wilson (BYU). Four times he was selected to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for his performance in a game, and he is one of the 17 semifinalists for the season-end award.

RUNNING BACK KYREN WILLIAMS

The sophomore is a semifinalist for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, honoring the nation’s top running back and accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community. The beauty here is this list began with 79 players on the Watch List — and Williams was one of only two not among them before the list was pared down to 10. Alphabetically they are: Travis Etienne (Clemson), Breece Hall (Iowa State), Najee Harris (Alabama), Mohammed Ibrahim (Minnesota), Jermar Jefferson (Oregon State), Sincere McCormick (UTSA, who also wasn’t on the preseason list), Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M), Jaret Patterson (Buffalo), Javonte Williams (North Carolina) and Notre Dame’s Williams So far Williams has totaled 1,011 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 24 receptions for 268 yards and a touchdown in the air. Among all FBS players, he is eighth in rushing TDs, ninth in total TDs and fifth in rushing yards. His five ACC Weekly awards are the most by any ACC player this season.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE LIAM EICHENBERG

The graduate student and left tackle has been selected as one of six national semifinalists for the 2020 Outland Trophy, honoring the nation’s top interior lineman. Alphabetically, the six are: Wyatt Davis (Ohio State), Landon Dickerson (Alabama), Eichenberg, Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama) and Daviyon Nixon (Iowa), the lone defensive representative. Eichenberg’s three predecessors at his position — Zack Martin (2010-13), Ronnie Stanley (2014-15) and Mike McGlinchey (2016-2017) — all were NFL first-round picks, and Eichenberg has a chance as well. He has started all 36 games during Notre Dame’s 33-3 run the past three seasons and anchors an offense that averages 474.4 yards and 37.7 points per game, the latter which would currently be a single-season record for the Irish.

LINEBACKER JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH