For the second time in three years, Notre Dame will pick up its “900th” all-time football win during some point of the 2019 campaign.

Ideally, it would be in game three on Sept. 21 at Georgia, which then would put the Fighting Irish in strong contention for a second consecutive bid to the four-team College Football Playoff that began in 2014. That conquest would come following anticipated victories in the Sept. 2 opener at Louisville and then hosting New Mexico Sept. 14.