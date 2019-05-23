Notre Dame Remains No. 4 In All-Time Winning Percentage
For the second time in three years, Notre Dame will pick up its “900th” all-time football win during some point of the 2019 campaign.
Ideally, it would be in game three on Sept. 21 at Georgia, which then would put the Fighting Irish in strong contention for a second consecutive bid to the four-team College Football Playoff that began in 2014. That conquest would come following anticipated victories in the Sept. 2 opener at Louisville and then hosting New Mexico Sept. 14.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news