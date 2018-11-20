Notre Dame remained at No. 3 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Irish are coming off a 36-3 victory over then No. 12 Syracuse, who dropped to No. 20 after the loss. Notre Dame now has four wins over opponents ranked in the latest edition of the CFP rankings. Head coach Brian Kelly's squad has wins over No. 4 Michigan (24-17), No. 19 Northwestern (31-21), No. 20 Syracuse (36-3) and No. 24 Pittsburgh (19-14).

This is the fourth week that Notre Dame has been in the rankings, its longest mark after being ranked for just two weeks in 2015 and two weeks in 2017. Notre Dame is now in position to secure a berth in the playoffs with a win this weekend against arch-rival USC.

Notre Dame's 11 opponents have a combined record of 64-55 and the Irish are tied with Alabama and Georgia for the most wins over Power 5 opponents with a winning record with five. Only Clemson (6) has won more.