In the penultimate College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday night, 12-0 Notre Dame held its No. 3 ranking for the fourth consecutive week, just as 12-0 Alabama did at No. 1 and 12-0 Clemson No. 2.



The lone change occurred with Georgia moving into the No. 4 slot because of the combination of its 45-21 victory over in-state rival Georgia Tech and previous No. 4 Michigan’s 62-39 debacle at Ohio State that dropped them to No. 7. The Bulldogs could punch their ticket to the CFP with a victory over Alabama this Saturday in the SEC Championship tilt.

However, if Georgia falls to Alabama, then the door is open for either No. 5 Oklahoma or No. 6 Ohio State to capture the fourth spot. The 11-1 Sooners are looking for their second straight trip to the CFP, losing 54-48 in double overtime last year to Georgia, and will face No. 14 Texas — who upset OU on Oct. 6 with a last-second field goal, 48-45 — in the Big XII Championship.

Meanwhile, the 11-1 Buckeyes, who won the inaugural CFP in 2014 and also advanced there in 2016, face Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship.

Because of its independent status, Notre Dame has completed its regular season holding victories over three ranked teams: No. 7 Michigan, No. 20 Syracuse and No. 21 Northwestern.

Here is the CFP top 25, with the final one to be released Sunday when the bowl and playoff matchups will be announced at noon by ABC.

1.Alabama — 12-0

2. Clemson — 12-0

3. Notre Dame — 12-0

4. Georgia — 11-1

5. Oklahoma — 11-1

6. Ohio State — 11-1

7. Michigan 10-2

8. Central Florida — 11-0

9. Florida — 9-3

10. LSU — 9-3

11. Washington — 9-3

12. Penn State — 9-3

13. Washington State — 10-2

14. Texas — 9-3

15. Kentucky 9-3

16. West Virginia — 8-3

17. Utah — 9-3

18. Mississippi State — 8-4

19. Texas A&M — 8-4

20. Syracuse— 9-3

21. Northwestern — 8-4

22. Boise State — 10-2

23 Iowa State 7-4 — 9-2

24. Missouri — 8-4

25. Fresno State — 10-2