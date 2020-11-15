While No. 4 Clemson — a 47-40 double-overtime loser to the Fighting Irish a week earlier — was idle, No. 1 Alabama , No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas A&M had games cancelled at LSU, Maryland and Tennessee, respectively, because of coronavirus concerns.

It can be lonely at the top, but this weekend it was also lonely among the Associated Press top-5, with No. 2 Notre Dame the lone team to see action.

Head coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (8-0, 7-0 in the ACC) held on to their No. 2 spot with a 45-31 win at Boston College (5-4).

The top eight remained unchanged from last week, while the 4-0 Indiana Hoosiers continued their surprising ascent to No. 9 after a 24-0 shutout of Michigan State. The Hoosiers play Ohio State next.

Fellow Big Ten member Wisconsin (2-0) also cracked the top 10 with a 49-11 dismantling of reeling 1-3 Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Falling from No. 9 to 12 was Miami following a tight 25-24 victory at Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami remained the three ACC representatives in the top 25. North Carolina (6-2), who Notre Dame visits Nov. 27 for its next contest, had 101 points to be the "first team out" at No. 26. Both the Irish and Tar Heels have a bye next weekend, with Notre Dame players in first-semester final exams Nov. 16-20.

Alabama received 60 first-place votes, while Ohio State and Notre Dame had one apiece.