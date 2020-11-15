 Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In AP Poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-15 13:51:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In Associated Press Poll

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It can be lonely at the top, but this weekend it was also lonely among the Associated Press top-5, with No. 2 Notre Dame the lone team to see action.

While No. 4 Clemson — a 47-40 double-overtime loser to the Fighting Irish a week earlier — was idle, No. 1 Alabama , No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas A&M had games cancelled at LSU, Maryland and Tennessee, respectively, because of coronavirus concerns.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Running back Kyren Williams and the Irish remained No. 2 in the AP poll and have a bye this upcoming weekend.
Running back Kyren Williams and the Irish remained No. 2 in the AP poll and have a bye this upcoming weekend. (ACC/Notre Dame Athletics)

Head coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (8-0, 7-0 in the ACC) held on to their No. 2 spot with a 45-31 win at Boston College (5-4).

The top eight remained unchanged from last week, while the 4-0 Indiana Hoosiers continued their surprising ascent to No. 9 after a 24-0 shutout of Michigan State. The Hoosiers play Ohio State next.

Fellow Big Ten member Wisconsin (2-0) also cracked the top 10 with a 49-11 dismantling of reeling 1-3 Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Falling from No. 9 to 12 was Miami following a tight 25-24 victory at Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami remained the three ACC representatives in the top 25. North Carolina (6-2), who Notre Dame visits Nov. 27 for its next contest, had 101 points to be the "first team out" at No. 26. Both the Irish and Tar Heels have a bye next weekend, with Notre Dame players in first-semester final exams Nov. 16-20.

Alabama received 60 first-place votes, while Ohio State and Notre Dame had one apiece.

Full AP Top 25:

1. Alabama (6-0) — 1,548

2. Notre Dame (8-0) — 1,467

3. Ohio State (3-0)—1,445

4. Clemson (7-1) — 1,355

5. Texas A&M (5-1) — 1,240

6. Florida (5-1) — 1,222

7. Cincinnati (7-0) — 1,198

8. BYU (8-0) — 1,094

9. Indiana (4-0) — 997

10. Wisconsin (2-0) — 950

11. Oregon (2-0) — 949

12. Miami (7-1) — 940

13. Georgia (4-2) — 824

14. Oklahoma State (5-1) — 750

15t. Coastal Carolina (7-0) — 557

15t. Marshall (7-0) — 557

17. Iowa State (5-2) — 498

18. Oklahoma (5-2) — 497

19. Northwestern (4-0) — 378

20. USC (2-0) — 377

21. Liberty (8-0) — 307

22. Texas (5-2) — 296

23. Auburn (4-2) — 187

24. Louisiana (7-1) — 177

25. Tulsa (4-1) — 155

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}