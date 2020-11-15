Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In Associated Press Poll
It can be lonely at the top, but this weekend it was also lonely among the Associated Press top-5, with No. 2 Notre Dame the lone team to see action.
While No. 4 Clemson — a 47-40 double-overtime loser to the Fighting Irish a week earlier — was idle, No. 1 Alabama , No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas A&M had games cancelled at LSU, Maryland and Tennessee, respectively, because of coronavirus concerns.
Head coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (8-0, 7-0 in the ACC) held on to their No. 2 spot with a 45-31 win at Boston College (5-4).
The top eight remained unchanged from last week, while the 4-0 Indiana Hoosiers continued their surprising ascent to No. 9 after a 24-0 shutout of Michigan State. The Hoosiers play Ohio State next.
Fellow Big Ten member Wisconsin (2-0) also cracked the top 10 with a 49-11 dismantling of reeling 1-3 Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Falling from No. 9 to 12 was Miami following a tight 25-24 victory at Virginia Tech.
Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami remained the three ACC representatives in the top 25. North Carolina (6-2), who Notre Dame visits Nov. 27 for its next contest, had 101 points to be the "first team out" at No. 26. Both the Irish and Tar Heels have a bye next weekend, with Notre Dame players in first-semester final exams Nov. 16-20.
Alabama received 60 first-place votes, while Ohio State and Notre Dame had one apiece.
Full AP Top 25:
1. Alabama (6-0) — 1,548
2. Notre Dame (8-0) — 1,467
3. Ohio State (3-0)—1,445
4. Clemson (7-1) — 1,355
5. Texas A&M (5-1) — 1,240
6. Florida (5-1) — 1,222
7. Cincinnati (7-0) — 1,198
8. BYU (8-0) — 1,094
9. Indiana (4-0) — 997
10. Wisconsin (2-0) — 950
11. Oregon (2-0) — 949
12. Miami (7-1) — 940
13. Georgia (4-2) — 824
14. Oklahoma State (5-1) — 750
15t. Coastal Carolina (7-0) — 557
15t. Marshall (7-0) — 557
17. Iowa State (5-2) — 498
18. Oklahoma (5-2) — 497
19. Northwestern (4-0) — 378
20. USC (2-0) — 377
21. Liberty (8-0) — 307
22. Texas (5-2) — 296
23. Auburn (4-2) — 187
24. Louisiana (7-1) — 177
25. Tulsa (4-1) — 155
