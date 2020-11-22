The only college football poll that matters will debut this Tuesday evening (Nov. 24) when the College Football Selection committee releases its list shortly after 7 p.m. Consequently, this weekend marks the last of relevance for the Associated Press poll that has been in operation since the preseason. Still, the AP should at least provide a base of reference of what Tuesday’s CFP poll might mirror in good part.

Notre Dame will take its No. 2-ranking into Chapel Hill this Friday to face No. 25 North Carolina. (USA TODAY Sports)

The top eight for the CFP — led by Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson for the four-team showdown — remains unchanged from last week, with the Fighting Irish having had a bye this weekend. The Tigers also had an unexpected one versus Florida State when COVID-19 concerns arose after a Clemson player on the trip with teammates tested positive.

The Crimson Tide romped to a 63-3 rout of Kentucky and received all 62 first-place votes. Ohio State recorded a 42-35 victory over No. 9 Indiana, but that did not supersede Notre Dame's conquest of Clemson on Nov. 7. Plus, head coach Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish have played four more games. Meanwhile, with its 17-7 upset of Wisconsin to improve to 5-0, Northwestern vaulted eight spots up to No. 11. Cracking the top 25 at the last spot was 6-2 North Carolina, Notre Dame’s opponent this Friday in Chapel Hill with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time on ABC. The Tar Heels were at No. 26 last weekend and, like the Irish, had a bye this weekend. In addition to Notre Dame, Clemson and North Carolina, Miami at No. 10 was the fourth ACC representative.

AP Top 25: