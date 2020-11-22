 Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In AP Poll
Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In AP Poll

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
The only college football poll that matters will debut this Tuesday evening (Nov. 24) when the College Football Selection committee releases its list shortly after 7 p.m.

Consequently, this weekend marks the last of relevance for the Associated Press poll that has been in operation since the preseason. Still, the AP should at least provide a base of reference of what Tuesday’s CFP poll might mirror in good part.

Notre Dame will take its No. 2-ranking into Chapel Hill this Friday to face No. 25 North Carolina.
Notre Dame will take its No. 2-ranking into Chapel Hill this Friday to face No. 25 North Carolina. (USA TODAY Sports)

The top eight for the CFP — led by Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson for the four-team showdown — remains unchanged from last week, with the Fighting Irish having had a bye this weekend. The Tigers also had an unexpected one versus Florida State when COVID-19 concerns arose after a Clemson player on the trip with teammates tested positive.

The Crimson Tide romped to a 63-3 rout of Kentucky and received all 62 first-place votes. Ohio State recorded a 42-35 victory over No. 9 Indiana, but that did not supersede Notre Dame's conquest of Clemson on Nov. 7. Plus, head coach Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish have played four more games.

Meanwhile, with its 17-7 upset of Wisconsin to improve to 5-0, Northwestern vaulted eight spots up to No. 11.

Cracking the top 25 at the last spot was 6-2 North Carolina, Notre Dame’s opponent this Friday in Chapel Hill with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time on ABC. The Tar Heels were at No. 26 last weekend and, like the Irish, had a bye this weekend.

In addition to Notre Dame, Clemson and North Carolina, Miami at No. 10 was the fourth ACC representative.

AP Top 25:

1. Alabama (7-0) — 1,550 total points

2. Notre Dame (8-0) — 1,471

3. Ohio State (4-0)—1,440

4. Clemson (7-1) — 1,358

5. Texas A&M (6-1) — 1,249

6. Florida (6-1) — 1,223

7. Cincinnati (8-0) — 1,201

8. BYU (9-0) — 1,109

9. Oregon (3-0) — 951

10. Miami (7-1) — 936

11. Northwestern (5-0) — 922

12. Indiana (4-1) — 899

13. Georgia (4-2) — 828

14. Oklahoma (6-2) — 693

15. Iowa State (6-2) — 658

16. Coastal Carolina (8-0) — 622

17. Marshall (7-0) — 542

18. Wisconsin (2-1) — 540

19. USC (3-0) — 461

20. Texas (5-2) — 321

21. Oklahoma State (5-2) — 289

22. Auburn (5-2) — 259

23. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) — 218

24. Tulsa (5-1) — 164

25. North Carolina (6-2) — 108

