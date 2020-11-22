Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In AP Poll
The only college football poll that matters will debut this Tuesday evening (Nov. 24) when the College Football Selection committee releases its list shortly after 7 p.m.
Consequently, this weekend marks the last of relevance for the Associated Press poll that has been in operation since the preseason. Still, the AP should at least provide a base of reference of what Tuesday’s CFP poll might mirror in good part.
The top eight for the CFP — led by Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson for the four-team showdown — remains unchanged from last week, with the Fighting Irish having had a bye this weekend. The Tigers also had an unexpected one versus Florida State when COVID-19 concerns arose after a Clemson player on the trip with teammates tested positive.
The Crimson Tide romped to a 63-3 rout of Kentucky and received all 62 first-place votes. Ohio State recorded a 42-35 victory over No. 9 Indiana, but that did not supersede Notre Dame's conquest of Clemson on Nov. 7. Plus, head coach Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish have played four more games.
Meanwhile, with its 17-7 upset of Wisconsin to improve to 5-0, Northwestern vaulted eight spots up to No. 11.
Cracking the top 25 at the last spot was 6-2 North Carolina, Notre Dame’s opponent this Friday in Chapel Hill with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time on ABC. The Tar Heels were at No. 26 last weekend and, like the Irish, had a bye this weekend.
In addition to Notre Dame, Clemson and North Carolina, Miami at No. 10 was the fourth ACC representative.
AP Top 25:
1. Alabama (7-0) — 1,550 total points
2. Notre Dame (8-0) — 1,471
3. Ohio State (4-0)—1,440
4. Clemson (7-1) — 1,358
5. Texas A&M (6-1) — 1,249
6. Florida (6-1) — 1,223
7. Cincinnati (8-0) — 1,201
8. BYU (9-0) — 1,109
9. Oregon (3-0) — 951
10. Miami (7-1) — 936
11. Northwestern (5-0) — 922
12. Indiana (4-1) — 899
13. Georgia (4-2) — 828
14. Oklahoma (6-2) — 693
15. Iowa State (6-2) — 658
16. Coastal Carolina (8-0) — 622
17. Marshall (7-0) — 542
18. Wisconsin (2-1) — 540
19. USC (3-0) — 461
20. Texas (5-2) — 321
21. Oklahoma State (5-2) — 289
22. Auburn (5-2) — 259
23. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) — 218
24. Tulsa (5-1) — 164
25. North Carolina (6-2) — 108
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.