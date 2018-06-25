It's been known for some time that Notre Dame would be headed to the Bahamas in August to prepare for the upcoming 2018-2019 campaign.

Dates and opponents were unknown however, but that has changed. Notre Dame has released the times and dates for their three-game slate in a few weeks.

The Irish will face IBA Elite, NPBA All-Stars and Bahamas All-Stars Aug. 8-11 with all three games played at Sir Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau.

Specific dates and times can be found below.

Notre Dame couldn't have asked for the foreign tour to come at a better time in terms of the upcoming season.

With five freshmen and Juwan Durham entering the mix this year, the Irish have several new faces on the roster and chemistry will be a work in progress on the court. This trip allows the Irish several extra practices to develop the incoming players and help find their roles before the fall rolls around.

The group will also get the chance to play in three games to get a few under their belt in an Irish uniform and learn how to execute Mike Brey's system in live action rather than just practice.

More information about the trip and games to come at a later date per the tweet below from the program's sports information director Alan Wasielewski.