The University of Notre Dame has officially released the 12-game 2021 football schedule that will feature six home games, five on the road and the showdown at Chicago’s Soldier Field versus the University of Wisconsin.

Two-first time visitors to Notre Dame Stadium from Ohio — Toledo and Cincinnati — also dot the slate. Some of the top storylines include:









1. Working On Labor Day Again

For the second time in three years, Notre Dame will open on Labor Day Monday. This year it will be at Louisville (Sept. 2), and in 2021 it will be at Florida State (Sept. 6), which in 2018 had its first losing record (5-7) since going 5-6 in 1976. One of the defeats last year was 42-13 at Notre Dame.





2. Quick Turnaround

Unlike in 2019 when the Fighting Irish have a bye after playing Louisville, in 2021 they will host Mid-American Conference foe Toledo, a first-time opponent five days later that Saturday. The Rockets have advanced to five straight bowl games since 2014 while posting a 46-19 record.

This will mark the first time since 1975, when Dan Devine debuted as Notre Dame’s head coach, that the Irish will play two games in five days. That year Notre Dame won both at Boston College (17-3) in the Sept. 15 opener and then on the road again five days later versus Purdue (17-0), which had upset the Irish the year prior. That earned Devine and the Irish a cover story in Sports Illustrated.





3. Return Of A Rival

The Purdue Boilermakers are back on the slate (Sept. 18) for the first time since 2014. The in-state rivals had met every year from 1946-2014, and their 86 meetings (Notre Dame leads series 58-26-2 when including 2012-13 “vacated” wins) are the third most for the Fighting Irish, behind 92 with Navy and 90 against USC.

Now in his third year at West Lafayette, head coach Jeff Brohm has revitalized the Boilermakers with two straight bowl appearance and three wins last year versus ranked foes, highlighted by a 49-20 dismantling of then No. 2-ranked Ohio State. Brohm signed an extension through 2024.



