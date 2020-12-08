Notre Dame Recruits In Updated 2022 Rivals250
Several states did not allow for high school football this fall, but many others did, and the Rivals analysts were out seeing prospects and evaluating film of others.
Notre Dame has three commitments in the 2022 class, one of which checks in at No. 179 in the update. Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive lineman Joey Tanona dropped 10 spots in the national rankings but his positional ranking moved from tackle to guard per Rivals. He was the No. 25 offensive tackle but with the move to guard, he’s the No. 4 player at his position nationally.
There are dozens of Notre Dame targets in the newest 2022 Rivals250, so I’ll save some time and mention some of the most notable Irish recruits in the rankings. Notre Dame has just two quarterbacks offers out in 2022, including Owensboro (Ky.) High’s Gavin Wimsatt, who checks in at No. 54.
Three of Notre Dame’s biggest running back recruits are included in the national rankings, including Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian’s Gavin Sawchuk (No. 41), Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior’s Nicholas Singleton (No. 122) and Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers’ Dallan Hayden (No. 222).
There are a handful of Notre Dame offensive line targets, with Lynchburg (Va.) Christian’s Zach Rice at the top of the list. The five-star prospect checks in as the No. 15 overall prospect in the country. Other notable Irish recruits high in the rankings are Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High’s Joe Brunner (No. 51), Monroe (La.) Neville’s Will Campbell (No. 86) and Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy’s Ty Chan (No. 189).
Two Irish offensive line targets who were big movers in the rankings are Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central’s Carson Hinzman (up 24 spots to No. 77) and Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham (not ranked to No. 225).
A quartet of big Irish defensive line targets are in the new Rivals250, including St. Louis John Burroughs School’s Tyson Ford (No. 64), Las Vegas Bishop Gorman’s Cyrus Moss (No. 75) and Honolulu Punahou’s Teva Tafiti (No. 200).
With a strong junior season, Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry moved up 16 spots and sits on the cusp of five-star status. He ranks as the nation’s No. 19 prospect.
Notre Dame’s big receiver targets from Chicago remain in the Rivals100. Chicago St. Rita’s Kaleb Brown is the No. 67 player in the land, while LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's Tyler Morris checks in at No. 74. Another key Chicagoland target for Notre Dame is Evanston (Ill.) High’s Sebastian Cheeks, who is the No. 105 player in America.
A trio of Irish defensive back targets in the Rivals250 are Apopka (Fla.) High’s Nikai Martinez (No. 180), Belleville (Mich.) High’s Myles Rowser (No. 82) and Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk’s Xavier Nwankpa (No. 79).
