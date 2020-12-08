Several states did not allow for high school football this fall, but many others did, and the Rivals analysts were out seeing prospects and evaluating film of others. Notre Dame has three commitments in the 2022 class, one of which checks in at No. 179 in the update. Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive lineman Joey Tanona dropped 10 spots in the national rankings but his positional ranking moved from tackle to guard per Rivals. He was the No. 25 offensive tackle but with the move to guard, he’s the No. 4 player at his position nationally. There are dozens of Notre Dame targets in the newest 2022 Rivals250, so I’ll save some time and mention some of the most notable Irish recruits in the rankings. Notre Dame has just two quarterbacks offers out in 2022, including Owensboro (Ky.) High’s Gavin Wimsatt, who checks in at No. 54.

Recent Fighting Irish defensive line offer Caden Curry was a big mover in the Rivals rankings update. (Rivals.com)

Three of Notre Dame’s biggest running back recruits are included in the national rankings, including Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian’s Gavin Sawchuk (No. 41), Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior’s Nicholas Singleton (No. 122) and Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers’ Dallan Hayden (No. 222). There are a handful of Notre Dame offensive line targets, with Lynchburg (Va.) Christian’s Zach Rice at the top of the list. The five-star prospect checks in as the No. 15 overall prospect in the country. Other notable Irish recruits high in the rankings are Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High’s Joe Brunner (No. 51), Monroe (La.) Neville’s Will Campbell (No. 86) and Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy’s Ty Chan (No. 189). Two Irish offensive line targets who were big movers in the rankings are Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central’s Carson Hinzman (up 24 spots to No. 77) and Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham (not ranked to No. 225).