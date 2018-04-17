This is the Notre Dame recruiting week in review, where we will recap all the happenings from the past week in the world of Irish football recruiting. We will go over new commits, offers, visitors, and additional news and notes. The recap will be posted every week and as we dive into the class of 2019, plenty of new offers and visitors should come about.

COMMITMENTS

Notre Dame kicked things off in the class of 2020 with a commitment from four-star Rivals100 quarterback Drew Pyne of New Canaan (Conn.) High announced his commitment to the Irish via Twitter. For a recap of BGI's extensive coverage of Pyne's commitment to Notre Dame, click HERE.

VISITORS

NEW OFFERS

Rorie, the No. 50 SDE in the class of 2019, holds additional offers from Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest. According to MaxPreps, Rorie recorded 48 total tackles in the 2017 season including six tackles for a loss, four sacks and 37 hurries.