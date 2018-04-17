This is the Notre Dame recruiting week in review, where we will recap all the happenings from the past week in the world of Irish football recruiting.
We will go over new commits, offers, visitors, and additional news and notes. The recap will be posted every week and as we dive into the class of 2019, plenty of new offers and visitors should come about.
COMMITMENTS
Notre Dame kicked things off in the class of 2020 with a commitment from four-star Rivals100 quarterback Drew Pyne of New Canaan (Conn.) High announced his commitment to the Irish via Twitter.
For a recap of BGI's extensive coverage of Pyne's commitment to Notre Dame, click HERE.
VISITORS
Notre Dame hosted its first group of official visitors this weekend as well as a few unofficial visitors. Here's a full list of the visitors and links to the updates on them.
2019
4-star TX DL NaNa Osafo-Mensah (official) - UPDATE
4-star TX DL Hunter Spears (Notre Dame commit) (official)
4-star KY DT Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame commit) (official)
4-star NC LB Osita Ekwonu (official)
3-star TX DE Colt Ellison (official) - UPDATE
3-star NE LB Nick Henrich - UPDATE
2-star NJ OL Christian Mahogany - UPDATE
2020
KS WR Daniel Jackson - UPDATE
For more intel on these visits and other top Notre Dame targets, read Sunday's edition of SHAMROCK SECRETS
NEW OFFERS
Rorie, the No. 50 SDE in the class of 2019, holds additional offers from Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest.
According to MaxPreps, Rorie recorded 48 total tackles in the 2017 season including six tackles for a loss, four sacks and 37 hurries.
Jackson picked up his Irish offer during his visit to Notre Dame this weekend and called Notre Dame his number one school following the weekend.
The cousin of current Irish receiver/running back Jafar Armstrong, Jackson is plenty familiar with Notre Dame and the Irish should be a major player in his recruitment going forward.
