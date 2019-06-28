News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 18:09:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Recruiting Tidbits From Texas State 7v7 Championships

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Ac8vkv6jv4cdyx7gmdxg
Texas athlete Will Nixon officially visited Notre Dame.

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland made his way to College Station to check out Notre Dame targets in the Lone Star State.

Here is the latest scoop on several prospects.

T7ezwvydg3ciiydnumxz
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}