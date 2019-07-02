News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 17:32:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Recruiting Quick Hitters From The Opening Day 2

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Pskn8tv9wrfu4a1lj3xb
Texas offensive lineman Donovan Jackson holds a Notre Dame offer.

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland is in Frisco, Texas for The Opening Finals, which feature several Notre Dame commits and targets.

Click Here to read exclusive Irish recruiting notes on prospects in attendance.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}