Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag: Xavier Nwankpa, Zach Rice & More Questions

Does this class eclipse 25 commits? — irishsportsfan

As is the case with all of recruiting, the class size is subject to change, but right now, I believe so. Notre Dame is at 18 commitments, and I believe there will be additions in the near future at both linebacker and defensive back. That would give the Irish 20 commitments.

I hear that Notre Dame wants three more receivers in this class, which would put them at 23 total. Notre Dame would like at least one more offensive lineman in the class. Now we’re at 24. Between potential additions at running back, defensive line and defensive back, I could easily see this class at 26. And the unknown here is who could transfer during/after the season to open up spot(s) and who emerges during their senior year of high school that Notre Dame moves on.