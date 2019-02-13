It might be the offseason but there is still plenty of action at Blue & Gold Illustrated. Recruiting never ends at Notre Dame and spring practice is less than a month away. The 2019 football roster is starting to take shape and the Irish staff is hitting the ground running on the 2020 recruiting class.

Now is the perfect time to sign up for BGI, and we have an offer that will give you free access to the website and the magazine!!

Sign up by February 22nd and you’ll get 60 days of the website for FREE, and you will also get four FREE issues of Blue & Gold Illustrated digital magazine.

This limited-time offer includes a FREE copy of the 2019 Football Recruiting Issue, a 100-page edition that breaks down the 2019 recruiting class. Features include:

* Individual bios on all 22 signees

* Position-by-position grades and analysis for the 2019 class

* A feature on the vaunted defensive line haul, which added the more four-star players in one class than any over the last decade

* A roundtable discussion of the class with national analysts, including Tom Lemming

* A look at Notre Dame’s top needs on the 2020 recruiting trail

* A feature on Lance Taylor, Notre Dame’s new running backs coach