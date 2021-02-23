On Tuesday, 6-1 wing and Scarsdale, N.Y. native Sonia Citron was named to the prestigious 24-woman unit for 2021, although a game will not be held for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Notre Dame women’s basketball program has taken a tumble the past two seasons, but for the 10th consecutive year — beginning with Jewell Loyd in 2012 — it has signed at least one McDonald’s All-American.

Ranked the nation’s No. 16 prospect by ESPN Hoopgurlz, Citron last year was named New York's Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Ursuline High to its first Section 1 championship since 2003 with a 24-0 record before the state finals were canceled.

Along with classmate Olivia Miles, who enrolled at Notre Dame this January and scored 10 points in Monday night’s 59-48 victory at Pitt, Citron helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal at the U16 FIBA Americas Championship in 2019.

Ranked the nation’s No. 8 player by Hoopgurlz, Miles likely would have been named a McDonald’s All-America as well, but she is no longer a high school student.

As a junior last year, Citron averaged averaged 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.1 assists per game. Like Miles, Citron’s senior season was postponed from November through January, but she has averaged 26.0 points through the first three games played this month.

“She has the capability to stretch the defense with her three-point shooting range, attack off the dribble, distribute, and post up smaller defenders with her size,” said Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey last November when Citron signed. “On the defensive end, she uses her athleticism to rebound and loves to take on any challenges.

“Mostly I am impressed by her unselfish persona, high IQ, and willingness to do whatever it takes to help her team win.”

Not including Miles, who already has taken on a significant role in the three games she has played, Notre Dame's roster next season would have six McDonald's All-Americans: Stanford graduate transfer Maya Dodson, senior Katlyn Gilbert, juniors Sam Brunelle and Anaya Peoples, sophomore Maddy Westbeld and the freshman Citron.