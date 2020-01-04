Put those concerns to rest, at least for the time being.

The knock on Notre Dame has been an inability to finish off tough games.

Like the heartbreaking two-point loss to Indiana two weeks ago that could’ve put this Notre Dame basketball season in the tank, a heart-stopping 88-87 win Saturday at Syracuse might become the unexpected catalyst to lift this season to new heights.

Sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb went from goat to great late in this game, picking up a technical foul for taunting with 5:30 remaining that helped Syracuse (8-6, 1-2) go from down 70-69 to up 76-72.

“We needed one bad,” Irish head coach Mike Brey said immediately after the memorable win. “We’re staring at 0-3, and we gotta go to Raleigh and NC State, so hopefully we’ll be more confident.”

Already 0-2 in league play, Notre Dame (10-4, 1-2) traveled to the Carrier Dome in a tough spot and in a tough place to win.

In a game that featured 12 lead changes and nine ties, the Irish trailed 84-81 with 1:39 remaining before outscoring the Orange 7-3 down the stretch to secure its first ACC win of the season.

Hubb made up for the bad technical with two clutch three-pointers and two game-clinching free throws on a one-and-one situation with 18.1 seconds left in the game that gave the Irish an 88-84 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Syracuse hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to make this a one-point loss.

“He did deserve the T (technical foul),” said Brey, who explained that Hubb clearly taunted and stepped over Syracuse guard Joe Girard who had fallen to the court. “The technical was a little bit of his fearlessness, and it went overboard, but I never want to curb that because (Hubb) made big shots and wanted to make big shots.”

Hubb tied his career-high with 22 points on 6-of-12 three-point shooting and added nine assists. Senior guard T.J. Gibbs was also terrific for the Irish backcourt, going 6-for-8 three-point shooting with 21 points.

But as good as Gibbs and Hubb were, the game-ball recipient was an easy choice for Brey.

Irish senior forward John Mooney tied his career high with 28 points and added 14 rebounds for his eight straight double-double and his 11th this season. Mooney’s interior work down the stretch battling for rebounds and keeping plays alive was the difference in this one.

“We showed grit today. Everyone on this team, man, we battled,” Mooney said afterward. “They made runs, we made runs, and that shows a lot of poise for us to be able to help pull it out like that down the stretch.”

The game was as entertaining and well played as any in recent Notre Dame history with both teams making clutch three-pointers and swapping the lead throughout the second half.

Neither team ever led by more than nine points and both teams remarkably went 15-of-31 three-point shooting.

“That was an unbelievable college game, wasn’t it?” Brey rhetorically asked. “Two skilled teams, shots going in, people passing the ball. I guess we had a little bit more firepower. And great for our group because we have not really been able to finish one away from our building in tough atmospheres. To get this one, hopefully we can grow from it.”

Notre Dame entered this game losers of 15 of its last 18 road games in league play.

Pure Basketball

Two of the best passing teams in the country didn’t disappoint Saturday.

Syracuse entered the game ranked first nationally in assists per field goals made while Notre Dame leads the nation in assist-turnover ratio.

The Irish finished with 26 assists on 31 made baskets with only eight turnovers.

Syracuse had 18 assists on 31 field goals with 11 turnovers.

Led by Hubb, Notre Dame had four players record at least three assists.

“That’s how the game should be played,” Brey said, “that is a beautiful game.”

Finishing Shorthanded

It’s probably a good thing this one didn’t go overtime because Notre Dame was down to only five regular-rotation players by the end of regulation.

Senior guard Rex Pflueger sat out the second half after apparently banging knees with a Syracuse player — future status to be determined — and senior forward Juwan Durham fouled out with 2:12 remaining in the game.

Yet, the Irish found a way to hang on down the stretch and use a 7-0 run inside of two minutes left in the game to secure the win.

Up Next: Not exactly a proud rivalry or a longstanding series, Notre Dame returns to action Wednesday with a trip to Raleigh, N.C., to take on NC State (10-4, 1-2).

The Wolfpack lead the series 8-6.

The Irish have won four of the seven meetings these two have played as ACC opponents, dating back to 2014.

NC State has won two straight, including a 77-73 victory at Purcell Pavilion last season.