On her second official day on the job, the 2001 national champion point guard and 2007-19 assistant for mentor Muffet McGraw secured a verbal commitment from the nation’s No. 1 point guard in the class of 2021, Olivia Miles .

It didn’t take long for new Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey to make an impact on the recruiting trail and come out with guns blazing.

From Blair Academy in Phillipsburg, N.J., Miles announced on Twitter that she has given her pledge to the Fighting Irish prior to her senior season. The 5-11 Miles is rated as the nation’s No. 1 point guard and No. 2 overall player in her class by ESPN HoopGurlz. Prospects Nation lists Miles as the No. 4 overall prospect in the country.

Miles also was on the USA U16 National Team.

With 2019-20 starter and Stanford graduate transfer Marta Sniezek out of eligibility, point guard is a primary need in the class. McGraw indicated last month that the plan next season was to move sophomore two-guard/wing Katlyn Gilbert to point guard and have her share duties there with incoming freshman Alasia Hayes, who was ranked No. 44 overall by ESPN HoopGurlz and No. 130 by Prospects Nation.

The Irish recruited top-five prospects Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark at the point in the last cycle, but Bueckers signed with Connecticut and Clark with the home state Iowa Hawkeyes. Notre Dame also perused No. 10-ranked Deja Kelly, who signed with North Carolina.