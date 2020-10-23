Notre Dame RB Target Donovan Edwards Releases Top Seven Schools
One of the top running backs in the 2021 class, four-star Donovan Edwards from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School, put Notre Dame in his top group of schools, he announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.
The 5-11, 193-pound Edwards' top seven consists of Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, and Penn State. Clearly, winning over Edwards will not be an easy task as the star running back has the nation’s top programs recruiting him.
Landing Edwards would be a massive boost to Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class. The class already has Logan Diggs, a three-star running back from Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel High School, committed. But Edwards is the type of player that any staff in the country would make room for.
Edwards visited Notre Dame twice in 2019, the most recent trip being last December. When asked recently if Notre Dame was still involved, he simply answered, "Yeah."
Michigan, Georgia, and Oklahoma look to be the favorites for Edwards’ pledge as it stands. The Michigan native has never visited Oklahoma but has been to Michigan and Georgia.
Rivals rank Edwards as the No. 65 player in the country regardless of position, the No. 2 running back, and the fourth-best player from his home state.
