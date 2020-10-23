One of the top running backs in the 2021 class, four-star Donovan Edwards from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School, put Notre Dame in his top group of schools, he announced on Twitter Friday afternoon. The 5-11, 193-pound Edwards' top seven consists of Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, and Penn State. Clearly, winning over Edwards will not be an easy task as the star running back has the nation’s top programs recruiting him.

Top-100 running back Donovan Edwards has the Irish in his top seven schools.

Landing Edwards would be a massive boost to Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class. The class already has Logan Diggs, a three-star running back from Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel High School, committed. But Edwards is the type of player that any staff in the country would make room for. Edwards visited Notre Dame twice in 2019, the most recent trip being last December. When asked recently if Notre Dame was still involved, he simply answered, "Yeah."