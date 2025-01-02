Game Balls: Notre Dame's Shuler, Leonard, Harrison, Jeter all on Sugar high

Maybe Georgia coach Kirby Smart was just doing the polite pregame patter that MOST coaches do ahead of a big game when asked about their opponent.

And maybe he meant it when he talked about 7 seed Notre Dame looking like an SEC team.

Thursday in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Irish not only looked the part, they acted like it — especially on defense — in sideswiping the SEC champion/2 seed Georgia Bulldogs, 23-10, in the four and final College Football quarterfinal — this one staged at the Sugar Bowl.

Notre Dame (13-1) advances to next Thursday’s CFP Semifinal/Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla. against 6 seed Penn State (13-2), with the nation’s longest active win streak of 12 games at ND’s back.

Picking out who deserved the game balls this Thursday in the delayed quarterfinal, should start with the officials and first responders who helped make staging the game a day later than scheduled even possible, in light of the terrorist attack in the early morning hours Wednesday.

As for the Irish players, it’s Inside ND Sports’ custom to award two. Well, the heck with custom, we’ll expand it to four — and it easily could be double digits. We’ll award one for offense, one for defense and two for special teams.