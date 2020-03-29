Notre Dame got in contact with Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard class of 2021 defensive back Ryan Barnes a few months ago, as defensive line coach Mike Elston stopped by his school and inquired about him. Elston stayed in contact with the 6-2, 175-pounder before Irish defensive backs coaches Mike Mickens and Terry Joseph picked up the contact. Barnes was planning to visit Notre Dame April 7, but of course, that visit had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Notre Dame may have offered him during the visit, but instead, they extended a scholarship to him a few days ago.

Notre Dame has put an offer on the table for Ryan Barnes, and he has high interest in the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

"Coach Joseph wanted to talk, so I called him and I got the good news," Barnes said. "It was very exciting. Notre Dame has been a team I've watched since I was a kid. I'm definitely a fan of the school, and I have family that lives in Indiana."

Some of his family members live near Winona Lake, about an hour drive from South Bend. Barnes has previously been able to check out Notre Dame. "Most of the times we went to go visit them, we would stop by the campus and have a look around," noted Barnes. "I was looking forward to the visit I had coming up, but this whole situation ended up happening." Barnes' Rivals.com profile lists him with 29 scholarship offers. Choosing between that many schools is already a tough decision, and now with a dead period for the foreseeable future, Barnes can't take any visits, which doesn't many things any easier. "Me and my family have been praying that we find the right place," Barnes said. "Once we find a home for me, we'll be ready to make that decision."