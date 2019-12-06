While nothing has been officially announced regarding senior Ian Book returning for his available eligibility in 2020, the projections seem to tilt to him becoming the first three-year starting quarterback at Notre Dame since Jimmy Clausen (2007-09).

This prompts one of the most inevitable questions or assumptions we frequently hear: If Book stays another year, will sophomore Phil Jurkovec transfer?

It’s an understandable inquiry given the nature of the position. Most top-100-rated quarterbacks, as Jurkovec was when he signed in December 2017, seek an opportunity to start no later than their third season, or junior year, if not sooner.