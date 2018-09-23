Nothing can tear apart a football team like a quarterback controversy.

Conversely, few elements can galvanize it more than a sudden bolt from the blue at the position who provides a much needed surge.

Junior Ian Book could become the latest such figure at Notre Dame.

Brandon Wimbush’s athletic ability was needed to counter a powerful pressure-oriented Michigan defense, especially with no truly proven consistency at running back, receiver and tight end.

Wimbush delivered big time, earning the game ball in the 24-17 triumph. But with the offense idling thereafter and the other positions needing to burgeon, the missing link was a quick, efficient passing game to complement the pieces to the offense.

That’s where Book comes in, although head coach Brian Kelly said it was not necessarily premeditated.

“I can't tell you that we are that smart that we had a master plan to all of a sudden unleash Ian Book in week four against Wake Forest,” he said. “We were focused on beating Michigan in the pre-season, we were focused on the continued development of Ian Book, felt that both of them had the ability to help us win during the year. But it would be disingenuous of me to say that we were planning on this being the coming out party for Ian Book.