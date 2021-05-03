BlueAndGold - Notre Dame QB Pledge Steve Angeli Commits To Under Armour All-America Game

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 quarterback and Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli was invited to the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday. He received his “golden ticket” after a strong performance at an Under Armour regional camp stop in Baltimore. “I’m extremely honored to be committed to the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game,” Angeli told BlueandGold.com. “It has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and finally being able to accomplish it is awesome. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to go compete with the best player in the country in Orlando.” Angeli attended the UA regional camp knowing that his invite to the prestigious all-star game was on the line. The four-star passer battled through windy conditions and showed off his skill set. He committed to the game a few hours after receiving his invite.

Angeli is the latest Fighting Irish quarterback recruit to be invited to the prestigious all-star game. (Ryan Snyder)

He is likely the final quarterback committed to the UA Game, joining Penn State commit Drew Allar, Texas A&M pledge Conner Weigman, South Carolina verbal Braden Davis, five-star LSU commit Walker Howard and Florida State pledge AJ Duffy. All six quarterbacks are ranked as at least four-star prospects per Rivals. Rivals ranks Angeli as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 player in New Jersey and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country. Angeli is Notre Dame’s third straight quarterback recruit who committed to the UA All-America Game. Drew Pyne played in the 2020 game and was 9-of-11 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown and added three rushes for 16 yards on the ground. Tyler Buchner was unable to play in the 2021 game as it was cancelled.