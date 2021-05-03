 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame QB Pledge Steve Angeli Commits To Under Armour All-America Game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 08:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame QB Pledge Steve Angeli Commits To Under Armour All-America Game

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 quarterback and Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli was invited to the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday. He received his “golden ticket” after a strong performance at an Under Armour regional camp stop in Baltimore.

“I’m extremely honored to be committed to the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game,” Angeli told BlueandGold.com. “It has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and finally being able to accomplish it is awesome. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to go compete with the best player in the country in Orlando.”

Angeli attended the UA regional camp knowing that his invite to the prestigious all-star game was on the line. The four-star passer battled through windy conditions and showed off his skill set. He committed to the game a few hours after receiving his invite.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Angeli is the latest Fighting Irish quarterback recruit to be invited to the prestigious all-star game.
Angeli is the latest Fighting Irish quarterback recruit to be invited to the prestigious all-star game. (Ryan Snyder)

He is likely the final quarterback committed to the UA Game, joining Penn State commit Drew Allar, Texas A&M pledge Conner Weigman, South Carolina verbal Braden Davis, five-star LSU commit Walker Howard and Florida State pledge AJ Duffy. All six quarterbacks are ranked as at least four-star prospects per Rivals.

Rivals ranks Angeli as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 player in New Jersey and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Angeli is Notre Dame’s third straight quarterback recruit who committed to the UA All-America Game. Drew Pyne played in the 2020 game and was 9-of-11 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown and added three rushes for 16 yards on the ground. Tyler Buchner was unable to play in the 2021 game as it was cancelled.

New Jersey had a shortened season in 2020, and Bergen Catholic was only able to play six games. Angeli completed 68 of 115 throws (59.1 percent) for 919 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added three rushing scores to lead the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in New Jersey per MaxPreps.

“It checks every box for what he’s about from the academic side and the football program and traditions of the school,” Bergen Catholic head coach Vito Campanile previously said of Angeli’s fit at Notre Dame. “It’s a great match with his skill set and their schematics.

“He checks just about every box — the size, acumen of football, loving the game, unbelievable character kid and 4.0 [GPA] student. The thing to me that is eye-opening to me is the escape-ability and athleticism at that size. That makes him a little different. He’s a big dude.”

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvbm90cmUtZGFtZS1xYi1wbGVkZ2Utc3RldmUtYW5nZWxpLWNv bW1pdHMtdG8tdW5kZXItYXJtb3VyLWFsbC1hbWVyaWNhLWdhbWUiCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG bm90cmVkYW1lLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbm90cmUtZGFtZS1xYi1w bGVkZ2Utc3RldmUtYW5nZWxpLWNvbW1pdHMtdG8tdW5kZXItYXJtb3VyLWFs bC1hbWVyaWNhLWdhbWUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEyOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=