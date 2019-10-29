The Prep Pigskin Report's video of Tyler Buchner mic'd up is what you need to see to start your Tuesday.

In a 75-26 victory for La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (9-0) against Escondido (Calif.) Classical Academy (4-5), the Notre Dame class of 2021 quarterback pledge threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns on 17 of 23 passes, while adding132 rushing yards and two scores on nine carries.

The six and a half minute video goes inside the huddle and gives plenty of insight of what Buchner is like as a teammate and leader of a high-powered offense.

Through nine games, Buchner has thrown for 3,055 yards and 38 touchdowns and rushed for 1,020 yards and 18 scores on just 81 rushes. He accounts for 452.8 yards per game, just an absolutely ridiculous number.

Buchner ranks as the No. 65 prospect nationally and No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class. He committed to the Irish March 8 over the likes of Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, USC, and many others.