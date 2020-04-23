California quarterback and Notre Dame class of 2021 pledge Tyler Buchner announced on Thursday that he was invited to the Under Armour All-America Game. “The top 100 players in the nation will compete in Orlando with the best coaches, players, and gear in the game,” the Under Armour Game website noted. “Players have the ability to add their name to the list of future NFL stars who’ve played in the Under Armour All-America Game; Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Jameis Winston, Leonard Fournette, and more.”

Rivals rates Buchner as the country’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 43 overall player. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

During his junior season, Buchner completed 267 of 402 passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2. On the ground, he rushed 128 times for 1,610 yards and 28 scores. He committed to Notre Dame on March 8, 2019, picking the Irish over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska and many others. Rivals ranks Buchner as the nation's No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 43 overall prospect. Buchner played his first three seasons at La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School, but is transferring to La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter for his senior campaign.