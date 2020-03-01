La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School class of 2021 quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner was invited to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge on Sunday. The 6-2, 210-pound four-star quarterback was stellar at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp stop at East LA College and earned the honors to the elite, invite-only event that will take place this summer.

Sunday's camp in Southern California was the fourth stop in the Rivals Camp Series, and up to this point, zero quarterbacks had been invited. Buchner and USC commit Jake Garcia, who won QB MVP honors for his performance, are the first two quarterbacks to be invited to the Five-Star Challenge. "I think today was a great opportunity to go get better," Buchner said. "There were a ton of great quarterbacks today. It was fun to compete and work hard. I think [being invited] to the Five-Star Challenge is pretty cool and I'm excited to get that invite."