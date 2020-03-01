Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner Invited To Rivals Five-Star Challenge
La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School class of 2021 quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner was invited to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge on Sunday.
The 6-2, 210-pound four-star quarterback was stellar at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp stop at East LA College and earned the honors to the elite, invite-only event that will take place this summer.
Sunday's camp in Southern California was the fourth stop in the Rivals Camp Series, and up to this point, zero quarterbacks had been invited.
Buchner and USC commit Jake Garcia, who won QB MVP honors for his performance, are the first two quarterbacks to be invited to the Five-Star Challenge.
"I think today was a great opportunity to go get better," Buchner said. "There were a ton of great quarterbacks today. It was fun to compete and work hard. I think [being invited] to the Five-Star Challenge is pretty cool and I'm excited to get that invite."
During his junior season, Buchner, who committed to Notre Dame last spring, completed 267-of-402 passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2. On the ground, he rushed 128 times for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.
He committed to Notre Dame March 8, 2019, picking the Irish over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska and many others. Rivals ranks Buchner as the nation's No. 43 prospect and No. 2 dual-threat quarterback.
Notre Dame has eight commitments in the 2021 class and the class currently ranks No. 4 in the nation.
