Notre Dame QB commit Steve Angeli on meeting with Rees, talk with Freeman

News broke on Wednesday night that Marcus Freeman would be Notre Dame’s next head coach and that Tommy Rees and John McNulty would remain in South Bend as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, respectively. This was huge news to Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback and Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli. One of the many reasons that he initially committed to the Fighting Irish on March 4 of this year was his relationship with Rees, and McNulty was Rutgers’ offensive coordinator when the Scarlet Knights offered him a scholarship back on June 22, 2019. Angeli thinks the world of both. And on Friday, Dec. 3, McNulty and Rees made their way to New Jersey for a visit with Angeli. With it being the contact period, there is no “bump rule “in place. Angeli was able to spend a few hours with his future coaches.

From left to right: Stefanie Angeli, John McNulty, Tommy Rees, Steve Angeli and Janos Angeli

They hung out that morning at Bergen Catholic and chatted with Crusaders’ head coach Vito Campanile. Afterwards, the Angeli family met up with the Notre Dame coaches for lunch at a local diner for a couple of hours. “We had a really good time overall,” Angeli said. “I’m so comfortable with them already.” “Recruiting” conversations didn’t happen. Angeli is 100% locked in with the Fighting Irish. He didn’t need to be assured of anything. The meeting with McNulty and Rees was all about good conversations about life and family. “It was just good talks and they’re excited to get me back on campus next weekend and see Coach Freeman,” Angeli added. The NCAA implemented a new rule in recent years that allows for recruits to take a second official visit to a school that has a head coaching change. Even though Notre Dame promoted from within, the Fighting Irish can still take advantage of that rule. Angeli and nearly all of the Irish’s 2022 class will be in South Bend next weekend. Angeli spoke with Freeman over the phone on Thursday night. “He was saying how much he’s looking forward to coaching me and how excited he is for me to be leading this class,” recalled Angeli. “He can’t wait to work with me, help make the group better and push the program forward. “Right away, you can tell he’s a real honest and truthful guy. You can tell how much he cares about the university and especially his players and this class. He’s very personable and a true player’s head coach.”