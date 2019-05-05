Drew Pyne is committed to Notre Dame. (EJ Holland)

Drew Pyne took home the hardware. The four-star Notre Dame commit was named QB MVP at the New Jersey Rivals Challenge after a dazzling performance in not so ideal conditions. Pyne started off a little slow as rain poured down, but once he heated up, the four-star prospect showed exactly why he is viewed as the quarterback of the future in South Bend.

Despite non-stop showers, Pyne delivered some beautiful balls, including this one that got the momentum going.

Notre Dame QB commit Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) completes this in pouring rain #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/5JyVFsbZ3D — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 5, 2019

Pyne has above average mechanics for his age and does a terrific job of using his lower body, which allows him to unlock extra power — this is something a lot of young quarterbacks struggle with. Pyne was accurate when throwing deep, and ball placement was a consistent strength throughout the camp.

When the camp asked players to move into the red zone, Pyne once again excelled. This throw to Notre Dame target Jay Brunelle capped off the strong performance.