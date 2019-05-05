News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 17:43:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame QB Commit Pyne Earns MVP At Rivals New Jersey

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Notre Dame t-shirt!

Krasxr9mikk5yykxu6vc
Drew Pyne is committed to Notre Dame. (EJ Holland)

Drew Pyne took home the hardware.

The four-star Notre Dame commit was named QB MVP at the New Jersey Rivals Challenge after a dazzling performance in not so ideal conditions.

Pyne started off a little slow as rain poured down, but once he heated up, the four-star prospect showed exactly why he is viewed as the quarterback of the future in South Bend.

Zyrbu23jucgagrob75vr

Despite non-stop showers, Pyne delivered some beautiful balls, including this one that got the momentum going.

Pyne has above average mechanics for his age and does a terrific job of using his lower body, which allows him to unlock extra power — this is something a lot of young quarterbacks struggle with.

Pyne was accurate when throwing deep, and ball placement was a consistent strength throughout the camp.

When the camp asked players to move into the red zone, Pyne once again excelled. This throw to Notre Dame target Jay Brunelle capped off the strong performance.

Pyne committed to Notre Dame last year and is completely locked in with the Irish. He will make his official visit in October.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Pyne is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 72 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}