Notre Dame QB Commit Pyne Earns MVP At Rivals New Jersey
Drew Pyne took home the hardware.
The four-star Notre Dame commit was named QB MVP at the New Jersey Rivals Challenge after a dazzling performance in not so ideal conditions.
Pyne started off a little slow as rain poured down, but once he heated up, the four-star prospect showed exactly why he is viewed as the quarterback of the future in South Bend.
Despite non-stop showers, Pyne delivered some beautiful balls, including this one that got the momentum going.
Notre Dame QB commit Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) completes this in pouring rain #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/5JyVFsbZ3D— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 5, 2019
Pyne has above average mechanics for his age and does a terrific job of using his lower body, which allows him to unlock extra power — this is something a lot of young quarterbacks struggle with.
Pyne was accurate when throwing deep, and ball placement was a consistent strength throughout the camp.
Notre Dame QB commit Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) goes deep to Jay Brunelle (@jabrunie) 👀👀👀 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/lmqQ1zdWUl— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 5, 2019
Notre Dame QB commit Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) to Jay Brunelle (@jabrunie) Pt. 2 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/LD7I5eCODH— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 5, 2019
When the camp asked players to move into the red zone, Pyne once again excelled. This throw to Notre Dame target Jay Brunelle capped off the strong performance.
This Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) and Jay Brunelle (@jabrunie) connection 👀👀👀 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/tv2v7rVsYV— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 5, 2019
Pyne committed to Notre Dame last year and is completely locked in with the Irish. He will make his official visit in October.
At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Pyne is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 72 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com
