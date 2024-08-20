PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Notre Dame QB commit Noah Grubbs slides in updated 2026 Rivals250

Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs in now ranked as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the 2026 class.
Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs in now ranked as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the 2026 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Notre Dame quarterback commit Noah Grubbs put his talent on display at back-to-back national showcases at the end of June. First, Grubbs drove up from Lake Mary, Fla., to compete in the Rivals Five-Star at Jacksonville, Fla. Then he finished the week at the Under Armour Next Future 50 in Bradenton, Fla.

That gave the national recruiting analysts at Rivals a pair of opportunities to see Grubbs perform in person. The takeaway from those events led to Grubbs being dropped in the latest Rivals250 for the 2026 class, which released Tuesday morning.

Grubbs, who committed to Notre Dame on June 1, is now ranked No. 103 overall as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the class. The previous Rivals250 in early June slated him at No. 44 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
Advertisement

Related Content

QB Deuce Knight expected to visit Auburn

Mike Denbrock prepares Notre Dame offense for 'hornets' nest' at Kyle Field

Notebook: Notre Dame's defense aims to find calm in communication

Notre Dame football names five captains for 2024 season

How Mike Denbrock is coaxing Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard toward his ceiling

--------------------------------

Florida State quarterback commit Brady Smigiel was the only other 2026 quarterback to participate in the Rivals Five-Star and Future 50 camps. Smigiel also dropped in the rankings but only slightly. He’s now the No. 10 overall prospect as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback after previously being ranked fifth and first, respectively, in those rankings.

"Grubbs slid some as we got a wider scope of the entirety of the quarterback class but remains a high-level projection as the No. 8 prostyle quarterback nationally (sitting just outside the top 100 overall),” said Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. “He has a great frame and improved mobility to his name, along with some of the best Friday night production going into his junior season.

“While not as physically gifted as some others on the list, Grubbs has plenty in front of him to showcase a continued upward trajectory as a processor and decision-maker. With his rededication to the weight room and recruitment behind him, we anticipate him adding assets to his game as an upperclassman."

Grubbs could move back up in the Rivals250 with a stellar junior season at Lake Mary High. His season will officially begin Friday night, but Grubbs led his team to a 40-18 preseason victory over Oviedo last Friday with three passing touchdowns on 18 completions from 31 attempts (58.1%) for 273 yards.

Wide receiver Jordan Faison, Notre Dame’s only other verbal commitment in the 2026 class, remained outside of the Rivals250. He’s been rated as a three-star recruit prior to updates to the position rankings later this week.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL01tM095M3ZNSl9nP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTg5ODAwNDc0NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Auburn entered Tuesday with the top-ranked 2026 class in the country, per Rivals, with six verbal commitments. Every school in the top 10 has at least three commits. Notre Dame's class was ranked No. 16.

Notre Dame has been plenty busy trying to recruit some of the top prospects in the 2026 class. The Irish have offered 99 recruits in the latest Rivals250. Eighty-two of those offered recruits remain uncommitted. Notre Dame has also hosted 55 members of the Rivals250 for campus visits. Nineteen of them visited more than once.

Looking even closer at the Rivals250, Notre Dame has offered 35 recruits who have visited and remain uncommitted. They are:

S Blaine Bradford (17)
CB Elbert Hill (20)
WR Devin Carter (22)
TE Brock Harris (39)
LB Tai'Yion King (44)
OL Ekene Ogboko (45)
S Bralan Womack (48)
WR Daniel Odom (55)
DT Preston Carey (70)
CB Ksani Jiles (75)
DE Braeden Jones (76)
S Zech Fort (78)
LB Kenneth Goodwin (81)
WR Kaydon Finley (83)
LB Samu Moala (89)
OL Tyler Merrill (90)
OL Darius Gray (93)
WR Madden Williams (99)
DE McHale Blade (104)
WR Brody Keefe (114)
TE JC Anderson (121)
LB Thomas Davis Jr. (123)
DT Tiki Hola (130)
CB RJ Sermons (137)
DE Rodney Dunham (149)
LB Cincere Johnson (159)
CB Jakob Weatherspoon (172)
WR Jordan Clay (185)
OL Gregory Patrick (186)
ATH Joey O'Brien (187)
LB J’Zavien Currence (200)
LB Simeon Caldwell (203)
WR Connor Salmin (229)
OL Ben Nichols (236)
S Jordan Thomas (242)

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTc3MDczMjMvNjZjMGVjNmE0ZTEwNDkxMTk4ZDY5 ZTczJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvbm90cmUtZGFtZS1xYi1jb21taXQtbm9haC1ncnViYnMtc2xp ZGVzLWluLXVwZGF0ZWQtMjAyNi1yaXZhbHMyNTAiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vdHJlZGFtZS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm5vdHJlLWRhbWUtcWItY29tbWl0LW5vYWgt Z3J1YmJzLXNsaWRlcy1pbi11cGRhdGVkLTIwMjYtcml2YWxzMjUwJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxMjgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK