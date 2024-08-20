Notre Dame QB commit Noah Grubbs slides in updated 2026 Rivals250
Notre Dame quarterback commit Noah Grubbs put his talent on display at back-to-back national showcases at the end of June. First, Grubbs drove up from Lake Mary, Fla., to compete in the Rivals Five-Star at Jacksonville, Fla. Then he finished the week at the Under Armour Next Future 50 in Bradenton, Fla.
That gave the national recruiting analysts at Rivals a pair of opportunities to see Grubbs perform in person. The takeaway from those events led to Grubbs being dropped in the latest Rivals250 for the 2026 class, which released Tuesday morning.
Grubbs, who committed to Notre Dame on June 1, is now ranked No. 103 overall as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the class. The previous Rivals250 in early June slated him at No. 44 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
► QB Deuce Knight expected to visit Auburn
► Mike Denbrock prepares Notre Dame offense for 'hornets' nest' at Kyle Field
► Notebook: Notre Dame's defense aims to find calm in communication
► Notre Dame football names five captains for 2024 season
► How Mike Denbrock is coaxing Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard toward his ceiling
--------------------------------
Florida State quarterback commit Brady Smigiel was the only other 2026 quarterback to participate in the Rivals Five-Star and Future 50 camps. Smigiel also dropped in the rankings but only slightly. He’s now the No. 10 overall prospect as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback after previously being ranked fifth and first, respectively, in those rankings.
"Grubbs slid some as we got a wider scope of the entirety of the quarterback class but remains a high-level projection as the No. 8 prostyle quarterback nationally (sitting just outside the top 100 overall),” said Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. “He has a great frame and improved mobility to his name, along with some of the best Friday night production going into his junior season.
“While not as physically gifted as some others on the list, Grubbs has plenty in front of him to showcase a continued upward trajectory as a processor and decision-maker. With his rededication to the weight room and recruitment behind him, we anticipate him adding assets to his game as an upperclassman."
Grubbs could move back up in the Rivals250 with a stellar junior season at Lake Mary High. His season will officially begin Friday night, but Grubbs led his team to a 40-18 preseason victory over Oviedo last Friday with three passing touchdowns on 18 completions from 31 attempts (58.1%) for 273 yards.
Wide receiver Jordan Faison, Notre Dame’s only other verbal commitment in the 2026 class, remained outside of the Rivals250. He’s been rated as a three-star recruit prior to updates to the position rankings later this week.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
Auburn entered Tuesday with the top-ranked 2026 class in the country, per Rivals, with six verbal commitments. Every school in the top 10 has at least three commits. Notre Dame's class was ranked No. 16.
Notre Dame has been plenty busy trying to recruit some of the top prospects in the 2026 class. The Irish have offered 99 recruits in the latest Rivals250. Eighty-two of those offered recruits remain uncommitted. Notre Dame has also hosted 55 members of the Rivals250 for campus visits. Nineteen of them visited more than once.
Looking even closer at the Rivals250, Notre Dame has offered 35 recruits who have visited and remain uncommitted. They are:
S Blaine Bradford (17)
CB Elbert Hill (20)
WR Devin Carter (22)
TE Brock Harris (39)
LB Tai'Yion King (44)
OL Ekene Ogboko (45)
S Bralan Womack (48)
WR Daniel Odom (55)
DT Preston Carey (70)
CB Ksani Jiles (75)
DE Braeden Jones (76)
S Zech Fort (78)
LB Kenneth Goodwin (81)
WR Kaydon Finley (83)
LB Samu Moala (89)
OL Tyler Merrill (90)
OL Darius Gray (93)
WR Madden Williams (99)
DE McHale Blade (104)
WR Brody Keefe (114)
TE JC Anderson (121)
LB Thomas Davis Jr. (123)
DT Tiki Hola (130)
CB RJ Sermons (137)
DE Rodney Dunham (149)
LB Cincere Johnson (159)
CB Jakob Weatherspoon (172)
WR Jordan Clay (185)
OL Gregory Patrick (186)
ATH Joey O'Brien (187)
LB J’Zavien Currence (200)
LB Simeon Caldwell (203)
WR Connor Salmin (229)
OL Ben Nichols (236)
S Jordan Thomas (242)
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports