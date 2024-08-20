Notre Dame quarterback commit Noah Grubbs put his talent on display at back-to-back national showcases at the end of June. First, Grubbs drove up from Lake Mary, Fla., to compete in the Rivals Five-Star at Jacksonville, Fla. Then he finished the week at the Under Armour Next Future 50 in Bradenton, Fla. That gave the national recruiting analysts at Rivals a pair of opportunities to see Grubbs perform in person. The takeaway from those events led to Grubbs being dropped in the latest Rivals250 for the 2026 class, which released Tuesday morning. Grubbs, who committed to Notre Dame on June 1, is now ranked No. 103 overall as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the class. The previous Rivals250 in early June slated him at No. 44 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

