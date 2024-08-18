SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It wasn’t a cache of proven gaudy statistics or even a bunch of above-average ones that made Mike Denbrock’s pulse quicken when it became apparent that Duke transfer Riley Leonard could be at the joystick of his latest offensive rollout.

Projecting how high a ceiling the 6-foot-4, 213-pound senior from Fairhope, Ala., might have was only a small part of the calculus in Denbrock following up concocting the nation’s No. 1 scoring and yard-amassing offense last season at LSU with something that, as Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator, could minimally pair with ND’s loaded defense to coax a College Football Playoff berth and perhaps even a playoff run.

Designing an offense with that ceiling in mind. Coaching to that projection that was backed up more anecdotally than conclusively. That coaching skill set is what Irish head coach Marcus Freeman had in mind when he made Denbrock’s highest-paid college offensive coordinator and coaxed him back for a third tour of duty in South Bend.

And 15 practices into seventh-ranked Notre Dame’s preseason camp and roughly two weeks before an Aug. 31 date at No. 20 Texas A&M, what does that look like?

A lot like it did with eventual 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels did at LSU after transferring in from Arizona State after a merely whelming 2021 season.

"I look at those guys so similarly in a lot of aspects,” Denbrock said Saturday of Daniels and Leonard after his offense beat Al Golden’s vaunted defense, 42-40, in an intrasquad scrimmage at Notre Dame Stadium that employed a convoluted scoring system.

“And I'm not saying physical characteristics are exactly the same,” Denbrock continued. “But situationally, from coming into a program and into this offensive system in particular. But in 2022 at LSU, when Jayden started — I think it was the third game of the season — we go to Auburn. And we just, we can't move it.

“I want to say we threw for like 90 yards maybe. 82? 87? I don't know. It was under 100, which my boss at the time [Brian Kelly] reminded me of about 100 times on the plane on the way back. That process that he was going through was me getting familiar with him, him gaining trust and camaraderie with the wide receivers. That process hadn't run its course yet.

“Even though there were receivers running open, he was more entrusted in himself to put the ball down and run it than he was to let go of it. I see some of that same process going on with Riley at times.”

Daniels actually threw for 80 yards on 8-of-20 passing back that Auburn game in 2022. Daniels ran for 59 yards on 16 carries and a TD as LSU rallied from a 17-0 deficit to clip Auburn 21-17. The 73.0 pass-efficiency rating ended up being the second-lowest of Daniels’ five-year college career and his lowest since an ASU loss to Utah in Daniels’ freshman season.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Daniels set an NCAA record for the best pass-efficiency record in a single season, 208.0 — two years after fashioning a 136.2 mark for the season in his final year in an ASU uniform.

“If you're a competitor — and this is how I view Jayden and I view Riley the same way — if you're the competitor that should be the starting quarterback at the University of Notre Dame, then you're going to do whatever you can in your power to make sure we're successful.

"And if you believe in yourself more than you trust the people around you, that can be a little bit of a detriment at times, right? So, [he’s] working through that where that trust gets built, and I think the guys have done a great job of it. It's getting better all the time.

"He knows he can run and make plays. How far can we get him, as he goes through his development here, to now trust the people around him to do the same things that he knows he can do himself? That process, when I talk about us getting better and better as the year goes along, I think that's going to be a piece of it."