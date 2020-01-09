Notre Dame Pursuing Four-Star Georgia CB Jordan Hancock
Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett class of 2021 cornerback Jordan Hancock was preparing for his state semifinal game but the recruiting process didn't stop.
On Dec. 4, 2019 alone, Hancock landed three new scholarship offers and a couple more later that week.
“It was really crazy," Hancock said. "Going into the game, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Alabama offered me that Wednesday. Georgia and Auburn offered Saturday after my game."
And the offers keep piling in for the 6-1, 165-pound four-star prospect from the Peach State. Just this week he's added Oklahoma, Tennessee, Clemson and Miami to his offer sheet.
If you look through Hancock's Twitter profile, you'll see that he announced an offer from the Fighting Irish back in September. There was some miscommunication between he and the staff about him landing the scholarship.
Notre Dame had a lot of interest in him but wanted to see him in person before offering. Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph saw Hancock in December and officially extended the offer.
