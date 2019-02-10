Junior guard TJ Gibbs scored 18 points in the second half to propel the Irish to their third league win and first over a program not named Boston College.

After scoring just 24 points in the first half, Notre Dame (13-11, 3-8) found an offensive rhythm going for 45 points over the final 20 minutes to defeat Georgia Tech (11-13, 3-8) 69-59 on Sunday evening in South Bend.

Georgia Tech built an early 5-0 lead making 2-of-3 from the floor to open, including a three-pointer via guard Michael Devoe. The Irish missed their opening three attempts carrying over some of their struggles from the Miami loss.

Notre Dame finally got on the board with 17:53 left in the half when forward John Mooney got a layup to fall.

Wing DJ Harvey followed just over a minute later with a jumper in the lane after getting into the middle of the Georgia Tech zone. Before the first media timeout, guard Prentiss Hubb found Mooney down low again and the junior finished through contact and drew the foul.

Mooney’s second bucket gave the Irish a 6-5 lead at the under-16 timeout (15:58).

Both teams couldn’t buy a bucket over the next few minutes with the Yellow Jackets going 1-of-6 from the field with the lone shot coming via another three-pointer from Devoe. The Irish missed their next eight shot attempts following the Mooney make going into the under-16 media timeout.

That allowed Georgia Tech to lead 9-6 with 11:45 remaining in the first half.

It didn’t get much better for the Irish over the next four minutes with just one bucket, which came via Harvey to end what ended up being a scoreless drought of 7:49. During that stretch, Georgia Tech got two paint buckets from Khalid Moore and Jose Alvarado to take a 14-8 edge at the under-8 media timeout (7:39).

Devoe would hit another three-pointer to put the Yellow Jackets back up nine points at 17-8. The Irish were finally able to get the ball into the middle of the Georgia Tech zone a minute later to free up forward Nate Laszewski for a triple.

Mooney would find Laszewski cutting to the bucket on the baseline for a dunk to put the Irish down 17-13 at the under-4 media timeout (3:19). Notre Dame’s defense had held Georgia Tech scoreless for 3:39 at that point with the Yellow Jackets committing three turnovers in that stretch.

A jumper from Gibbs put the Irish back within one possession, but Kristian Sjolund knocked down a triple right after. Sjolund would get an inside bucket less than a minute later, but it was sandwiched between three-pointers from Hubb and Harvey to cut the Georgia Tech lead to 22-21.

Mooney would tie the game with less than a minute left in the half when he made another bucket while getting fouled inside. His free throw made it 24-24 with 49 seconds remaining. Georgia Tech guard Curtis Haywood would make a free throw in the closing 49 seconds to give his team a 25-24 lead going into the break.

Notre Dame finished the first half 10-of-34 (29.4 percent) from the floor and 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) on three-point attempts. Mooney had seven points and six rebounds to lead the Irish and Harvey added seven points as well.

The Yellow Jackets made one less field goal, but did so on 11 less attempts to finish 9-of-23 (39.1 percent). A 4-of-10 effort (40 percent) behind the arc helped give the team the one-point advantage despite nine first half turnovers.