Notre Dame is one of the newest offers for Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus class of 2021 wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant. The 6-3, 182-pound playmaker chatted with Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian and discussed a number of topics, including where Notre Dame stood with its wide receiver board.

“They were talking about how important academics are and how big their football is,” Sturdivant said. “There’s a great opportunity there. He was telling me about how much they like me and how academics is such a big deal up there. That‘s a big part for me, too.”