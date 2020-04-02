Notre Dame Presents ‘Great Opportunity’ For Texas WR Sturdivant
Notre Dame is one of the newest offers for Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus class of 2021 wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant. The 6-3, 182-pound playmaker chatted with Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian and discussed a number of topics, including where Notre Dame stood with its wide receiver board.
“They were talking about how important academics are and how big their football is,” Sturdivant said. “There’s a great opportunity there. He was telling me about how much they like me and how academics is such a big deal up there. That‘s a big part for me, too.”
Sturdivant has been receiving interest from Notre Dame going back to last summer and the communication really picked up in the past couple months. Polian recruits the Dallas area for the Irish and has been keeping in contact with Sturdivant thus far.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news