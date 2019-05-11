A little later this month, if not next week, the preseason college football magazines will begin hitting the newsstands.

That didn’t use to occur until August. However, just like the recruiting calendar, everything has been accelerated in today’s world where “instant news” is the demand.

The months of May and June have become college football’s buffer period between the “way too early” preseason polls that come out right after the championship game in January, and the Associated Press poll in August a couple of weeks before the opening kickoff. While digital media rules in today’s landscape, the print appearance of periodicals such as Athlon, Sporting News or Lindy’s generally serve as the appetizer to the commencement of a new season.

Early in his Notre Dame head coaching career from 1986-96, Lou Holtz developed an understanding of how preseason rankings work for the Fighting Irish.

"If they think we're going to be good, they'll put us in the top 3,” Holtz began. “If they think we're going to be decent, they'll put us in the top 6. If they think we have a chance to be good, we'll be in the top 10.

“If they think we're not going to be that good, they'll put us in the top 15. And if they think we're going to be horrendous, they'll put us somewhere between 15 and 20.”

So far among seven different outlets, we’ve seen Notre Dame for 2019 ranked as high as No. 5 (SI.com) and as low as No. 13 (USA Today). The Irish will attempt to finish in the top 10 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1992 (No. 4) and 1993 (No. 2).

Since its most recent “Golden Age” from 1988-93, Notre Dame football has not been quite the same, and it can be partly reflected in the AP poll.