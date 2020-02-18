This is especially evident when previewing the offense this spring and assessing who will pick up the slack as runners and receivers.

Upgrading the star power and production at the skill positions on offense and at cornerback on defense are deemed the next areas where Notre Dame must elevate to move from top 7-15 level to more consistent top tier standing.

1. Ian Book 1,033 —Only the fifth quarterback in Notre Dame history to surpass 1,000 yards on the ground, joining Tony Rice, Tom Clements, Joe Theismann and Brandon Wimbush.



His 546 yards last season (4.9 yards per carry) were the second best on the team, behind the graduated Tony Jones Jr.





2. Jafar Armstrong 505 — Former receiver has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons, so durability is the prime concern. The robust 6-1, 220-pound figure also had to adjust his pad level as a runner and reading holes.

Armstrong rushed for 383 yards and 5.3 yards per carry in 2018 as a sophomore, took on the lead role last spring, but after an injury on the opening series of the season he finished with merely 122 yards rushing and 2.7 yards per carry.





3. Jahmir Smith 208 —Never quite asserted a complementary role behind Jones last season as a sophomore after Armstrong’s injury, with his 180 yards averaging 4.3 yards.

This will be a crucial spring for both he and classmate C’Bo Flemister to come more to the forefront





4. Braden Lenzy 200 — As a sophomore wide receiver last season, Lenzy helped compensate for the lack of speed on the edge with 13 jet sweeps that averaged 15.4 yards, highlighted by 51- and 61-yard scoring runs versus USC and Boston College, respectively.





5. C’Bo Flemister 162 —Had his moments as a sophomore in 2019, notably rushing for five touchdowns (second to Jones’ six), but averaged only 3.4 yards per rush.

Like classmate Smith, can he win enough trust from the staff to be more than a niche back?





6. Lawrence Keys III 45 — Like classmate and fellow wideout Lenzy, the slot man was used on jet sweeps and averaged a healthy 7.5 yards per attempt.





7. Avery Davis 10 — Former quarterback and cornerback had an audition at running back too, but his six carries managed on 10 yards. The better production for the speedster came at receiver (10 catches, 124 yards, two scores).

With 5-9, 205-pound scat back Kyren Williams (four carries, 26 yards) redshirted last season as a freshman and incoming top-100 freshman speed merchant Chris Tyree enrolling in June, the competition for carries is going to be stiff.