Notre Dame completed its 11th practice of the 2018 fall camp today (Wednesday, August 15), and it was the most spirited open practice of camp. It was hotly contested with both sides of the ball making plays.

The media was able to see the first 19 periods of practice.

For the quarterbacks it was a strong day all around, with both of the veterans making some impressive throws. We will begin our breakdown of today’s practice with a review of the quarterbacks.

BRANDON WIMBUSH

For those that put value on warm ups, senior Brandon Wimbush was sharp during practice today. He was looser and accurate during those periods.

Head coach Brian Kelly noted after practice there will be days where certain players get less reps in order to prevent arm fatigue, and today was obviously that day for Wimbush. During the beginning of the 1on1 passing session, Wimbush was with the line and backs going through run fits and run plays. He also took fewer reps during team periods during today’s practice.