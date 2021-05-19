Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Wide Receiver

A fifth-year bloomer, a grad transfer success and a converted quarterback were Notre Dame’s main receivers in 2020. In an awkward year, the Irish emerged with that hodge-podge but steady trio supporting a run-heavy offense. It was enough to help get Notre Dame to 10 wins and into the College Football Playoff.

Not enough to keep pace in the playoff, though. The semifinal loss to Alabama made clear the discrepancy in explosiveness between the two teams’ receiving corps.

Notre Dame spent the spring in search of replacements for departed seniors Javon McKinley (42 catches in 2020) and Ben Skowronek (29 catches), and in the process, hoping the reshaped receiver room becomes a clear team strength and a more frequent big-play producer. The candidates became clear. Their outlook? Still a bit less settled. The third of 10 BlueandGold.com post-spring position resets examines the wide receivers.