Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Quarterback

The first step of Notre Dame’s post-playoff retooling process is complete. A Blue-Gold spring game and 14 spring practices were the preliminary information-gathering sessions about the 2021 roster, its ceiling, its holes and its options for replacing nine NFL draft picks and a few other important departed starters. The program heads into a late-spring hiatus with plenty to mull over. At the top of that list is where it goes at the game’s most important position. A grad transfer, a sophomore with three career passes and a freshman with 13 career high school starts are the contestants to replace three-year starting quarterback Ian Book, who notched a school-record 30 wins as a starter and was a fourth-round pick this year.

Jack Coan remains the favorite to start at quarterback Week 1. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Head coach Brian Kelly has not named a starter and won’t until training camp. Instead of establishing certainty, the spring game was fodder for imagining more possibilities. That’s not a bad thing. It just means more layers to unpack. Here’s an attempt at doing so. The first of 10 BlueandGold.com post-spring position breakdowns starts with the quarterbacks.

On The Roster

Scholarship players (5): Jack Coan (Grad), Brendon Clark (Jr.), Drew Pyne (Soph.), Tyler Buchner (Fr.), Ron Powlus III (Fr.) Walk-ons (1): Cole Capen (Sr.)

Coan, the 18-game Wisconsin starter, arrived on campus early this year as the favorite. He exits with that status still intact. But the competition to start seems more, well, competitive than it was in late March. Coan is still ahead of the pack, but the distance between him and the others isn’t a chasm like many assumed it might be given the context of the room. That’s a credit to Pyne and Buchner, who made real progress from January to May. Coan and Pyne split first-team reps throughout spring and were on opposite teams in the Blue-Gold Game. Buchner mainly took second-team reps, but played the second half of the spring game and led the only two touchdown drives. He was 6-of-9 for 140 yards with a 7-yard rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, Coan played nearly the entire spring game and went 18-for-32 for 197 yards and interception. Pyne played the first half and was 11-for-23 for 146 yards. He was intercepted once. Powlus’ reps mostly came with the third-team offense. Clark missed the spring due to injury.

Post-Spring Outlook

Even without naming a starter, Notre Dame gained some clarity on its quarterback picture for this year and beyond. First, the Irish should feel good about Coan’s ability to make the offense function. He may not be an obvious draft pick, but he is still plenty of good things. His pocket comfort is obvious. His feel for pressure, how to avoid it, his willingness to stay in the pocket and his penchant for delivering throws under pressure feel like an upgrade from Book’s. No, Coan is not the improviser, runner or athlete Book was, but he’s mobile enough to slide away from rushers in the pocket and scramble when it’s necessary. His willingness to push the ball, his anticipation and patience as a passer are valuable. Even if Pyne doesn’t overtake Coan, his arrival as a trusted No. 2 who can keep things afloat is a meaningful development. Notre Dame didn’t have that behind Book last year. The thought of an injury to him was harrowing.