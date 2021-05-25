Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Linebacker

Notre Dame’s linebacker unit won’t be the same without Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the reigning Butkus Award winner, a havoc-wreaker and a second-round pick.

That doesn’t mean it can’t still be good. Notre Dame leaves the spring with enough reason to think its linebackers will be a strength. It will have some differences, in personnel and deployment.

The seventh of 10 post-spring position resets takes a look at Notre Dame’s linebackers.