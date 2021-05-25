 Notre Dame Football Post-Spring Practice Position Reset: Jack Kiser May Be Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Replacement
Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Linebacker

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame’s linebacker unit won’t be the same without Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the reigning Butkus Award winner, a havoc-wreaker and a second-round pick.

That doesn’t mean it can’t still be good. Notre Dame leaves the spring with enough reason to think its linebackers will be a strength. It will have some differences, in personnel and deployment.

The seventh of 10 post-spring position resets takes a look at Notre Dame’s linebackers.

Jack Kiser is the presumed favorite to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at rover.
Jack Kiser is the presumed favorite to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at rover. (Notre Dame Athletics)

On The Roster

Will linebacker scholarship players (3): Shayne Simon (Sr.), Marist Liufau (Jr.), Kahanu Kia (Fr.)

Mike linebacker scholarship players (3): Drew White (Gr.), Bo Bauer (Sr.), JD Bertrand (Jr.)

Rover scholarship players (4): Isaiah Pryor (Gr.), Paul Moala (Sr.), Jack Kiser (Jr.), Prince Kollie (Fr.)

