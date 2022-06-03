 InsideNDSports - Notre Dame playing the waiting game in delayed NCAA tourney opener
Notre Dame playing the waiting game in delayed NCAA tourney opener

Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
@EHansenND

First came the thunder, then the lightning in 14th-ranked Notre Dame’s NCAA Baseball Regional opener Friday afternoon in Statesboro, Ga.

The thunder was figurative, and courtesy of a two-RBI, first-inning double off the bat of Irish catcher David LaManna. The lightning, however, was real and so was the rain that followed … and followed and followed.

At 2:31 p.m. ET, the Irish (35-14) and 22nd-ranked Texas Tech (37-20) were pulled off the field with Notre Dame leading in the bottom of the first, 2-0. Second baseman Jack Penney was at the plate set to battle junior right-hander Andrew Morris with runners on second and third with one out.

Play was originally set to resume at 5:35 p.m., but a second weather delay blended with the first.

At around 7:15 p.m., regional officials announced that the scheduled second game of the day, between host Georgia Southern (40-18) and UNC-Greensboro (34-28) would be bumped to Saturday at 10 a.m.. That game was originally slated for 7 on Friday night.

The Texas Tech Twitter account announced a presumptive restart for ND and the Red Raiders between 8 and 8:15 p.m. ET. When it does, the broadcast will move from ACC Network to ESPNews/Watch ESPN App.

The original Saturday schedule had Friday’s losers meeting at 1 p.m. ET, with Friday’s winners advancing to a 7 p.m. winners’ bracket game. It’s uncertain how much of that scheduling will stay intact.

The survivor of the four-team double-elimination regional advances to Super Regional play next weekend.

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available).

NCAA TOURNAMENT

Statesboro Regional Schedule

At. J.I. Clements Stadium; Statesboro, Ga.

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 3

Game 1: #2 Notre Dame vs. #3 Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPNews), delayed

Game 2: #1 Georgia Southern vs. #4 UNCG, 7 p.m. (ESPN+), postponed

Saturday, June 4

Game 2: #1 Georgia Southern vs. #4 UNCG, 10 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 6 p.m.

(if necessary)

---------------------------------------------------------------

