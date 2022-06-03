Notre Dame playing the waiting game in delayed NCAA tourney opener

First came the thunder, then the lightning in 14th-ranked Notre Dame’s NCAA Baseball Regional opener Friday afternoon in Statesboro, Ga.

The thunder was figurative, and courtesy of a two-RBI, first-inning double off the bat of Irish catcher David LaManna. The lightning, however, was real and so was the rain that followed … and followed and followed.

At 2:31 p.m. ET, the Irish (35-14) and 22nd-ranked Texas Tech (37-20) were pulled off the field with Notre Dame leading in the bottom of the first, 2-0. Second baseman Jack Penney was at the plate set to battle junior right-hander Andrew Morris with runners on second and third with one out.

Play was originally set to resume at 5:35 p.m., but a second weather delay blended with the first.

At around 7:15 p.m., regional officials announced that the scheduled second game of the day, between host Georgia Southern (40-18) and UNC-Greensboro (34-28) would be bumped to Saturday at 10 a.m.. That game was originally slated for 7 on Friday night.