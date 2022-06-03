Notre Dame playing the waiting game in delayed NCAA tourney opener
First came the thunder, then the lightning in 14th-ranked Notre Dame’s NCAA Baseball Regional opener Friday afternoon in Statesboro, Ga.
The thunder was figurative, and courtesy of a two-RBI, first-inning double off the bat of Irish catcher David LaManna. The lightning, however, was real and so was the rain that followed … and followed and followed.
At 2:31 p.m. ET, the Irish (35-14) and 22nd-ranked Texas Tech (37-20) were pulled off the field with Notre Dame leading in the bottom of the first, 2-0. Second baseman Jack Penney was at the plate set to battle junior right-hander Andrew Morris with runners on second and third with one out.
Play was originally set to resume at 5:35 p.m., but a second weather delay blended with the first.
At around 7:15 p.m., regional officials announced that the scheduled second game of the day, between host Georgia Southern (40-18) and UNC-Greensboro (34-28) would be bumped to Saturday at 10 a.m.. That game was originally slated for 7 on Friday night.
The Texas Tech Twitter account announced a presumptive restart for ND and the Red Raiders between 8 and 8:15 p.m. ET. When it does, the broadcast will move from ACC Network to ESPNews/Watch ESPN App.
The original Saturday schedule had Friday’s losers meeting at 1 p.m. ET, with Friday’s winners advancing to a 7 p.m. winners’ bracket game. It’s uncertain how much of that scheduling will stay intact.
The survivor of the four-team double-elimination regional advances to Super Regional play next weekend.
(This story will be updated as more information becomes available).
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Statesboro Regional Schedule
At. J.I. Clements Stadium; Statesboro, Ga.
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, June 3
Game 1: #2 Notre Dame vs. #3 Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPNews), delayed
Game 2: #1 Georgia Southern vs. #4 UNCG, 7 p.m. (ESPN+), postponed
Saturday, June 4
Game 2: #1 Georgia Southern vs. #4 UNCG, 10 a.m.
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 1 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 6
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 6 p.m.
(if necessary)
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.