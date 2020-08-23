Preseason All-America teams are coming out in their normal August deluge even for a fall college football season that will take place without 42 percent of FBS teams and four of the 10 conferences. Notre Dame players are featured prominently on them. Pro Football Focus named four Irish players to its three preseason All-America rosters. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, guard Aaron Banks and safety Kyle Hamilton were second-teamers, while left tackle Liam Eichenberg was on the third team. Hamilton was also the lone Notre Dame player on USA Today’s preseason All-America teams, appearing as a second-team safety. Each of those four was also on PFF’s preseason All-ACC first team.

USA Today and Pro Football Focus named Kyle Hamilton a preseason All-American. (Andris Visockis)

Eichenberg is considered Notre Dame’s best offensive draft prospect and enters his third year as a starter. He bypassed this spring’s draft to return for his senior year. He did not allow a sack in 2019. “Eichenberg took a noticeable leap from 2018 to 2019, raising his pass-blocking grade from 63.5 to 85.6 while cutting his pressure total almost in half,” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote. “And he got better as the season progressed, too. Eichenberg already earned the 18th-best pass-blocking grade among FBS tackles over the entire season, but his grade from Week 7 on actually cracked the top-10 (7th). Banks allowed two sacks, the only Irish starter credited with a sack, but otherwise posted strong pressure numbers in his second season as Notre Dame’s left guard. His 82.1 pass-blocking grade was third among the seven offensive linemen who started for Notre Dame this year. “Banks is coming off an exceptional year in pass protection,” Treash wrote. “He allowed zero pressures in seven of his 13 games and dominated against Power 5 competition. He actually produced an 85.6 pass-blocking grade in those matchups, third in the country among those with at least 175 such snaps.” Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame’s do-everything rover linebacker, led the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and tied for the lead in tackles (80) and sacks (5.5). He recorded no stats from 2017-18 but established himself as the favorite at rover by the end of 2019 spring practices. He is considered Notre Dame’s best defensive prospect for the 2021 draft.