The 2019 Fighting Irish finished No. 12 in the Associated Press poll despite an 11-2 ledger.

Eleven victories during a college football season don’t mean what they used to, or at least not at Notre Dame.

Despite winning their final five games by 31, 32 (versus No. 20 finisher Navy), 33, 21 and 24 points, the latter in the 33-9 Camping World Bowl victory versus Iowa State, head coach Brian Kelly’s 10th edition at the school saw minimal movement in the poll following the 45-14 meltdown at Michigan on Oct. 26.

Four other schools with the same 11-2 record finished ahead of Notre Dame — Florida (6), Alabama (8), Penn State (9) and Minnesota (10) — while a fifth, Wisconsin, was No. 11 with an 10-4 mark, with two losses to No. 3 Ohio State taken into account.

That setback dropped the Fighting Irish from No. 8 to No. 16 in the AP, and six straight wins thereafter — the longest winning streak by Notre Dame to end a season since the seven in a row in 1992 — elevated them only four spots since then.

Two likely factors contributed to this lack of movement.

One, it didn’t help that three of the other 11-2 teams (Alabama, Penn State and Michigan) all defeated the Wolverines.

Two, the lack of marquee victories during the season, plus playing a 7-5 Iowa State team in the bowl, created a “meh” factor.

The 11-2 Minnesota team finished in the AP Top 10 for the first time since 1962 (and third time overall in the Top 25 since then) on the strength of defeating teams that finished No. 10 (Penn State) and No. 14 (Auburn), the latter in a bowl.

For the second time in five years, Notre Dame’s lone victory against a final Top 25 team came against Navy.

The 2015 Irish team that finished 10-3 and No. 11 recorded its sole win against a final AP Top 25 team versus No. 19 and 11-2 Navy at home (41-24). This year it was versus the No. 20 and 11-2 Midshipmen (52-20), again at home.

This is in contrast to defeating four teams in the final Top 25 in 2017 and three in 2018.

In the “also receiving votes” category, Notre Dame won at home versus No. 29 Virginia (35-20) and No. 30 USC (30-27), both of which finished with five defeats.

Some other data include:





1. This was the fourth time Notre Dame finished with 11 wins

The first two were in 1973 (11-0) and 1977 (11-1) — both resulting in national titles.

The third was in 1993 (11-1), a No. 2 outcome despite defeating No. 1 Florida State (31-24) in November.





2. Since the start of the AP poll in 1936, this was the fourth time a two-loss Notre Dame (not including ties) team did not place in the Top 10.

Head coach Elmer Layden’s 1939 and 1940 units, his last two at Notre Dame, finished No. 13 and unranked following back-to-back 7-2 campaigns.

Head coach Ara Parseghian’s 1971 team that finished 8-2 and voted to not go to a bowl game came in at No. 13, the first time in his eight seasons with the Irish they finished outside the Top 10.

His 8-2, 7-2-1 and 8-2-1 teams from 1967-69 all finished No. 5.





3. The No. 12 finish is the second for Notre Dame in the AP’s history.

The other occurred in 1976 with a 9-3 outcome following a 20-9 victory versus Penn State in the Gator Bowl. Notre Dame went on to capture the national title the next season (hint, hint).



