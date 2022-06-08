Notre Dame pitcher Jack Findlay named a Freshman All-American

Findlay has been even more impressive as a reliever as of late, earning saves in two of 14th-ranked Notre Dame’s three victories in the NCAA Tournament’s Statesboro Regional this past weekend in Statesboro, Ga.

Lefty pitcher Jack Findlay was named a freshman All-American as a starting pitcher by Collegiate Baseball , ND’s first freshman All-American since third baseman Jack Brannigan in 2020.

Along with the player’s own ability to learn from adversity.

The first player Link Jarrett scouted and signed as Notre Dame’s baseball coach, on Wednesday, reinforced Jarrett’s reputation for spotting talent and developing it.

The Irish (38-15) next take on No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) in a best-of-three Super Regional in Knoxville, Tenn., beginning Friday at 6 p.m. (ESPN2). The survivor moves on to the College World Series, June 17-27 in Omaha, Neb.

"Findlay has been so unselfish as he performed in virtually every role possible as a pitcher,” Jarrett said. “To handle that as a freshman is really exceptional.

“I was just named coach at Notre Dame, and Jack was in the camp that was going on. I will always remember thinking, as I watched him pitch, that this will be the first player I end up landing at Notre Dame.

“He is a poised competitor with a tremendous future, and we are proud of his well-deserved award.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Ledgewood, N.J., product is 5-2 record with two saves and a 2.11 ERA over 38.1 innings. He has made 16 appearances and eight starts with 44 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

Take out his final start of the regular season — an outing at Miami that lasted two-thirds of an inning with six earned runs allowed, Findlay’s ERA shrinks to 0.71. More importantly, it’s what he did after the Miami game.

He pitched a scoreless inning of relief May 28 in the ACC tourney semis against eventual tourney champ North Carolina, then got a six-out save Saturday in a 6-4 NCAA Tournament win over host Georgia Southern.

In that game, he came on in the eighth with the bases loaded and no outs, and struck out two and coaxed a groundout. He then pitched a clean ninth.

The next night, in a 2-1 win over Texas Tech, Findlay came on in the eighth with the bases loaded and two outs and got a strikeout. In the ninth, he loaded the bases with two outs, but got Tech All-American Jace Jung to bounce out to first to end the game.