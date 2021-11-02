Reaction: Notre Dame opens 10th in the College Football Playoff rankings

Notre Dame (7-1) is the No. 10 team in the first CFP rankings, which were unveiled Tuesday night. It’s behind No. 9 Wake Forest (8-0) and No. 8 Oklahoma (8-0), and one spot above 7-1 Big 12 teams Oklahoma State (No. 11) and Baylor (No. 12).

It’s a narrow one, even though the committee gave the Irish a top-25 win.

The Irish have a top-25 win and a top-10 loss. Wisconsin, which Notre Dame beat 41-13 on Sept. 25, is the No. 21 team in the rankings. The loss is to No. 6 Cincinnati, which won 24-13 at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 2.

“Notre Dame has a tough schedule,” committee chairman Gary Barta said. “Week in and week out, they’re up against strong opponents. Probably their signature win is over Wisconsin, and even though Wisconsin was reference earlier [because of] losses, it’s a very good football team. That win was well thought of by the committee.”

Notre Dame is the fifth-highest ranked of seven one-loss Power Five teams.

“Once you get to the point where you’re comparing three or four teams with one loss with similar schedules, you can go a lot of different ways,” Barta said.