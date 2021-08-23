Notre Dame One Of Two Schools With 3 AP Preseason First-Team All-Americans
Notre Dame and Iowa State don't have any other company.
Those are the only two programs in the country to have three players picked as Associated Press preseason first-team All-Americans. The first and second teams were released by the AP on Monday.
Graduate student offensive guard Cain Madden, junior running back Kyren Williams and junior safety Kyle Hamilton represented the Fighting Irish on the first team. Senior center Jarrett Patterson made the second team.
Here's a look at the entire first and second teams.
First Team
Offense
Quarterback — Spencer Rattler, sophomore, Oklahoma.
Running backs — Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State; Bijan Robinson, sophomore, Texas.
Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M.
Guards — Cain Madden, senior, Notre Dame; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, senior, Iowa State.
Wide receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Justyn Ross, junior, Clemson.
All-purpose player — Kyren Williams, sophomore, Notre Dame.
Kicker — Cade York, junior, LSU.
Defense
Ends — Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.
Tackles — Haskell Garrett, super senior, Ohio State; Bryan Bresee, sophomore, Clemson.
Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Mike Rose, senior, Iowa State.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, Jr., junior, LSU; Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati.
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame; Brandon Joseph, sophomore, Northwestern.
Punter — Jake Camarda, senior, Georgia.
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback — Sam Howell, junior, North Carolina.
Running backs — Mohamed Ibrahim, senior, Minnesota; Isaiah Spiller, junior, Texas A&M.
Tackles — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.
Guards — Jamaree Salyer, senior, Georgia; Emil Ekiyor, junior, Alabama.
Center — Jarrett Patterson, junior, Notre Dame.
Tight end — Jalen Wydermyer, junior, Texas A&M.
Wide receivers — Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; John Metchie III, junior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — Jerrion Ealy, junior, Mississippi.
Kicker — Anders Carlson, senior, Auburn.
Defense
Ends — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.
Tackles — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; Dante Still, senior, West Virginia.
Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, super senior Utah; Christian Harris, junior, Alabama; Micah McFadden, senior, Indiana.
Cornerbacks — Kaiir Elam, junior, Florida; Tiawan Mullen, junior, Indiana.
Safeties — Jalen Catalon, redshirt sophomore, Arkansas; Jaquan Brisker, super senior, Penn State.
Punter — Lou Hedley, senior, Miami.
----
