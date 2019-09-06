St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cornerback Jakailin Johnson is an important target for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2021 class.

The nation's No. 5 cornerback last visited Notre Dame on March 23, the same day he landed an offer from the Irish, and the Rivals100 prospect is looking to get back to South Bend this fall for what is shaping up to be a monstrous recruiting weekend for ND.

