Sophomore offensive lineman John Olmstead has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source told Rivals . The New Jersey native and former four-star recruit did not see action for the Irish in 2019.

One member of Notre Dame's four-man 2019 offensive line class is in the transfer portal.

"Due to personal reasons I would prefer to keep private, I have made my decision to enter the transfer portal," Olmstead wrote. "I would like to thank coach (Brian) Kelly and Notre Dame for the opportunity to pursue my degree and play college football at the highest level."

Olmstead was the No. 118 player in the 2019 class and the 15th-ranked offensive tackle. He committed to Notre Dame in April 2018, picking the Irish from an offer list that included nearly 40 schools. Prior to his commitment, he released a top 10 of Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Olmstead was one of a quartet of four-star offensive line recruits in his class, alongside tackles Quinn Carroll and Andrew Kristofic, and center Zeke Correll. He was competing for reserve duties at guard this season.

Notre Dame has 15 scholarship offensive linemen without Olmstead.

Notre Dame opened training camp on Aug. 12, exactly one month ahead of its season-opener vs. Duke.