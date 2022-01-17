Notre Dame OL Joe Alt named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt, who started eight games for the Irish in 2021, was named Monday to the Football Writers Association of America All-American Team.

The team "includes players who were either redshirt freshmen, true freshmen, or freshmen playing in their second season via the NCAA's updated COVID eligibility rules as designated by their respective schools."

The Irish have placed a player on the FWAA Freshman All-America Team in each of the past three seasons with Alt, running back Kyren Williams (2020) and safety Kyle Hamilton (2019). Alt is the first Notre Dame offensive lineman to make the team since Sam Young in 2006.

The 6-8, 305-pound Alt came to Notre Dame as a three-star recruit out of Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace. Alt became the fourth starting left tackle for Notre Dame in 2021 after fellow true freshman Blake Fisher and sophomores Michael Carmody and Tosh Baker struggled to stay in the lineup with injuries and/or consistency issues.

Alt is one of 24 true freshmen to make the FWAA Freshman All-America Team. The full 32-man team can be found here.